NHL Morning Recap – October 15th 2025

This is the one-stop shop for all the scores and recaps from the games from the previous night. In today’s edition, we will be looking at the eight games that were played on Oct. 14, 2025. Which includes Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins heading to the west coast. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit the New York Rangers at MSG and Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators in the second half of a back-to-back.

Lightning 2 at Capitals 3 (OT)

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell short against the Washington Capitals, 3-2 in overtime.

Lighting Goal Summary:

P1 7:06 – Jake Guentzel (1) from Ryan McDonagh (1) and Anthony Cirelli (1).

P3 1:23 – Brayden Point (2), from Victor Hedman (3) and Nikita Kucherov (1).

Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 17:38 – Aliaksei Protas (3) from Connor McMichael (1) and Tom Willson (1)

P3 4:56 – Wilson (2) from Dylan Strome (1) and John Carlsson (2)

OT 1:19 – Jakob Chychrun (1), from Wilson (3) and Strome (2) – OT winner.

Predators 4 at Maple Leafs 7

The Maple Leafs blew a 2-0 lead in the second but managed to battle back and win it 7-4.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 8:42 – Jake McCabe (1) from Dakota Joshua (1) and John Tavares (3)

P1 13:34 – Oliver Ekman-Larsson (1) from William Nylander (4) and Simon Benoit (1)

P2 8:49 – Tavares (1) from William Nylander (5) and Ekman-Larrson (1)

P2 16:24 – Bobby McMann (2) from Nicholas Robertson (1) and Ekman-Larrson (2)

P3 10:42 – Matthews (2) from Matthew Knies (3) and Easton Cowan (1)

P3 16:50 – Matthews (3) from Tavares (4) and Knies (4) – Empty Net Goal

P3 19:36 – Nylander (2) from Knies (5) and McCabe (1) – Empty Net Goal

Predators Goal Summary:

P2 3:21 – Michael McCarron (1) from Brady Skjei (1) and Nick Perbix (1)

P2 4:05 – Erik Haula (2) from Ozzy Wiesblatt (1)

P3 16:06 – Roman Josi (1) from Adam Wilsby (1) and Jonathan Marchessault (2)

P3 18:49 – Perbix (1), Wilsby (2) and Wiesblatt (2)

Kraken 4 at Canaidens 5 (OT)

The Montreal Canadiens fought back to tie the game and later win it 5-4 in overtime.

Kraken Goal Summary: P2 3:33 – Jaden Schwartz (1) from Shane Wright (1) and Vince Dunn (3) – Power Play Goal P2 17:52 – Jani Nyman (1) from Tye Kartye (1) and Fredrick Gaudreau (1) P3 4:48 – Jamie Oleksiak (1) from Jared McCann (1) and Josh Mahura (1) P3 7:56 – McCann (3) from Brandon Montour (2) and Ryan Lindgran (1)

Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 4:37 – Alex Newhook (1) from Ivan Demidov (2) and Alexandre Carrier (1)

P2 7:12 – Cole Caufield (2), unassisted

P3 1:12 – Kirby Dach (1) from Noah Dobson (2) and Mike Matheson (2)

P3: 17:19 – Demidov (1) from Patrik Laine (1) and Brandon Gallagher (4)

OT 3:25 – Caufield (3) from Lane Hutson (2) and Nick Suzuki (6)

Oilers 2 at Rangers 0

The Rangers have now been shutout three straight games on home ice to start the season.

Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 10:22 – Trent Frederic (1) from Kasperi Kapanen (2)

P3 18:52 – Adam Henrique (1) from McDavid (4) and Andrew Mangipane (1) – Empty Net

Golden Knights 4 at Flames 2

The Golden Knights got the upper hand on the Flames, thanks to a dominant third period.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P2 10:00 – Jack Eichel (3) from Mark Stone (6)

P3 4:11 – Kaedan Korczak (1) from Tomas Hertl (2) and Mitch Marner (3)

P3 6:38 – Eichel (4) from Ivan Barbashev (2) and Jeremy Lauzon (1)

P3 19:53 – Hertl (1) from Marner (4) and William Karlsson (1) – Empty Net

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 7:32 – Mikael Backlund (1) from Mackenzie Weegar (1)

P1 12:10 – Blake Coleman (2), unassisted

Wild 2 at Stars 5

The Dallas Stars scored three unanswered and added two empty net goals to beat the Wild 5-2.

Wild Goal Summary:

P3 3:50 – Matt Boldy (4) from Zeev Buium (3) and Kirill Kaprizov (5)

P3 13:04 – Kaprizov (4) from Buium (4) and Vladimir Taresenko (4)

Stars Goal Summary:

P1 5:37 – Essa Lindell (1) from Roope Hintz (3) and Miro Heiskanen (2)

P1 16:18 – Wyatt Johnston (3) from Hintz (4) and Mikko Rantanen (4)

P2 1:31 – Matt Duchene (1) from Mavric Bourque (1) and Thomas Harley (4)

P3 18:18 – Radek Faska (1) from Jason Robertson (2) and Tyler Seguin (1) – Empty Net

P3 19:50 – Hintz (1) from Johnston (1) and Lindell (2)

Hurricanes at Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes spoil Michael Misa’s debut with a 5-1 victory.

Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 1:24 – Sean Walker (1) from Sebastian Aho (4) and Seth Jarvis (1)

P1 14:14 – William Carrier (1) from Alexander Nikishin (3) and Jordan Martinook (3)

P1 18:39 – Eric Robertson (2) from Mike Reilly (1)

P3 1:52 – Shayne Gostisbehere (1) from Logan Stankoven (1) and Taylor Hall (1)

P3 7:25 – Jackson Blake (1) from Jalen Chatfield (1) and Stankoven (2)

Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 4:38 – William Eklund (1) from Tyler Toffoli (1) and Nick Leddy (2)

Penguins at Ducks

Crosby and the Penguins head west to take on the Ducks but come up short, losing 4-3.

Penguins Goal Summary:

P1 1:02 – Juston Brazeau (4) from Ryan Shea (2) and Evgeni Malkin (6)

P1 7:01 – Rickard Rakell (2) from Shea (3) and Crosby (2)

P2 17:01 – Anthony Mantha (1) from Crosby (3) and Bryan Rust (1)

Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 9:43 – Chris Kreider (3) from Leo Carlsson (3) and Mikael Grunland (3)

P1 19:25 – Cutter Gauthier (3) from Pavel Mintyukov (1) and Bennett Sennecke (2)

P2 9:48 Drew Helleson (1) from Kreider (1)

P3 18:33 – Kreider (4) from Troy Terry (3) and Carlsson (4)