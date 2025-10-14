Bruins News & Rumors: First Loss, Harris, Lindholm Injury, Promising Start

The Boston Bruins are hoping to bounce back after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign saw them miss the playoffs and become sellers at the 2025 Trade Deadline, and they have come out of the gates strong under new head coach Marco Sturm.

In this edition of Bruins News & Rumors, we take a look at the team’s first loss of the new season, a solid start for Jordan Harris, an injury update on Hampus Lindholm, and a recap of their promising start.

Bruins Fall to Lightning & Suffer First Loss of Season

After winning their first three games to open the 2025-26 season, the Bruins were bested by their division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, who defeated them 4-3. They outshout the Lightning 33-23, but weren’t able to solve Jonas Johansson to tie the game and force overtime.

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo struggled a bit, posting a .826 save percentage (SV%), and the team in front of him wasn’t able to find enough offense to bring the game back to even.

They are back in action on Thursday (Oct. 16), when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jordan Harris Scores First Goal as a Bruin

When the Bruins signed hometown defender Jordan Harris to a one-year deal, fans hoped he could find some confidence and establish himself as a solid contributor in their lineup, and he has gotten off to a strong start, scoring his first goal as a member of the Bruins in their 4-3 loss to the Lightning, and also playing strongly defensively in his first couple of showings.

Harris, who is 25 years old, now has two points in his first two games with his new team and looks to have built some confidence. He has been a pleasant surprise out of the gates, and fans are hoping he can continue to build on what has been a solid start for the youngster.

Hampus Lindholm didn’t play against the Lightning, but the team provided an update a couple of days ago explaining his situation, and it’s a rather positive one.

Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Sturm expects him to skate tomorrow. For now, the plan is for him to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) October 11, 2025

Thankfully, it doesn’t sound like Lindholm will be out for very long and could be back as soon as their next matchup against the Golden Knights.

Bruins’ Hot Start Has Fans Excited

It is still very early in the season, and despite having lost their previous matchup, fans are excited after the Bruins have started the season having won three of their first four games. Finishing dead last in the Atlantic Division last season and being in the hunt for a top draft pick is not what the Bruins’ faithful are used to, and having the shocking trade of Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline speaks to have rough their season was.

They defeated the Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres to start the season, giving them a strong base to build off of as the season keeps moving along. At the time of this article, they sit first in their division, and would love to stay there for the rest of the campaign and make it back to the playoffs, but it will take a lot of strong play and some serious consistency for them to beat out their division rivals.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.