Projected Lineups for Canucks vs. Stars – 10/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (1-2-0) at STARS (3-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson — Victor Mancini
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Status report
Karlsson will make his season debut in place of Lekkerimaki, a forward.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin
Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body)
Status report
Duchene will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the third period of a 5-2 win Tuesday; Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the center “was close” but will be kept out of the lineup as a precaution.
