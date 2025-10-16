Projected Lineups for Canucks vs. Stars – 10/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (1-2-0) at STARS (3-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Filip Chytil — Brock Boeser

Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson — Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Status report

Karlsson will make his season debut in place of Lekkerimaki, a forward.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Tyler Seguin

Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body)

Status report

Duchene will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the third period of a 5-2 win Tuesday; Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the center “was close” but will be kept out of the lineup as a precaution.

