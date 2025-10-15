Have the Canucks’ Good Vibes Already Dried Up?

Remember all those “good vibes” stories from the Vancouver Canucks’ preseason? The talk of a refreshed team, better structure, and players finally buying in under new head coach Adam Foote? Three games in, and it feels like the honeymoon is already over. Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues wasn’t just another early stumble—it exposed something deeper.

Related: Canucks Stock Market: Demko, Pettersson, Chytil, Power Play & More

Talk-radio voices like Halford & Brough were quick to call it out. Their first words in the video below were simple: “We’re back to talking about Petey again,” they sighed, meaning Elias Pettersson. That’s how you know things are bad. When the conversation keeps circling back to the team’s best player and his body language, it’s not about effort anymore—it’s about energy. Or the lack of it.

Pettersson’s Body Language Tells the Story

It’s hard to watch Pettersson right now. On the Blues’ first goal, he turned the puck over at the blue line—an easy shovel pass gone wrong—and St. Louis went the other way to score. His head dropped. His shoulders sagged. When the puck hit the back of the net, you could see the frustration written all over him.

Nobody believes he doesn’t care. He’s not floating or mailing it in. But mentally, he looks fried—just done. And when your top-line centre looks drained, your whole team feels it. The Canucks don’t just rely on Pettersson for scoring; they depend on him to set the tone. Right now, that tone is flat.

Canucks’ Top Line Seems to Be Without a Pulse

Halford & Brough put it bluntly: the Canucks had one line going against the Blues—the Kiefer Sherwood, Aatu Räty, and Arshdeep Bains trio. These are hard workers, honest players. But if that’s your best line, you’re not a great NHL team.

Related: Blues Overwhelm the Canucks to Earn a 5-2 Win

The top line? Invisible. The second line? Missing in action. Even the usually reliable Conor Garland line could only do so much. It’s not fair to drag Sherwood and Garland into this—they played hard—but when your depth grinders are carrying the load, something’s seriously off.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, ex-Canuck target Pius Suter looked solid for the Blues. His leaving stung. He was right there for the taking, but Vancouver went another direction.

Canucks Are Experiencing Cracks at the Top

It’s not just Pettersson. Captain Quinn Hughes is already showing signs of frustration. He smashed his stick after the Edmonton game, and his play against St. Louis didn’t look settled either. You can sense the pressure he’s carrying. The new system and leadership expectations are a lot to take in, and the results aren’t showing yet.

Related: Evander Kane’s Second Act: Can the Canucks Unlock His Leadership Potential?

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: the “good vibes” story might have been forced. Fans, media, and maybe even the organization wanted to believe this season was different. We wanted to feel the negativity had been flushed out and the team had turned a corner. But optimism without results doesn’t last long in a Canadian market like Vancouver.

Hockey 101: Canucks Success Starts with the First-Line Centre

This isn’t complicated hockey theory—it’s Hockey 101. When your top line isn’t producing, everything else falls apart. The power play sputters, the matchups tilt against you, and the whole system starts to sag.

Filip Chytil of the Vancouver Canucks has two goals in his first three games.

(Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Right now, Vancouver’s top centre looks off, their top defenceman is pressing, and the rest of the lineup is waiting for direction. It’s not panic time yet, but the problems are familiar—and that’s what worries fans most.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks head to Dallas next, facing a Stars team that’s bigger, deeper, and a lot more confident. It’s a test of character as much as skill.

Related: Canucks’ Youth Movement Is Taking Hold

If Vancouver wants to stop the slide, it starts with their best players finding life again. Pettersson has to reset, Hughes has to settle in, and coach Foote has to remind the group that effort isn’t the same as energy.

Because if the “good vibes” are already gone, this season could start feeling long—fast.