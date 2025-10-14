3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Predators

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Nashville Predators in the second half of a back-to-back.

Related: Maple Leafs Overcome Second Period Struggles to Beat Predators 7-4

It was a game that started out just like every other game this season for the club. They came out with all the momentum and urgency and got off to an early lead. Then, the dreaded second period hit, and within five minutes, they were tied 2-2. Thankfully, head coach Craig Berube called a timeout, which seemed to settle the group, and after that, they looked like a different team. They rattled off five goals, two of them into an empty net. But for the last 30 minutes of the game, they looked good and earned a 7-4 victory to move to 2-2 on the season.

Now, on to the takeaways from the Maple Leafs game.

Blue Line Contributing Offensively

If a team wants to find success in the regular season and go far in the playoffs, they need scoring from all 18 skaters. When a team’s blue line can put a few past a goalie in a game, it takes some pressure off the forwards. So last night, when Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs and gave them an early 2-0 lead, it helped. Maybe a bit too much, because in the second, the wheels fell off. As mentioned above, in the first five minutes of the second period, Toronto blew the 2-0 lead. However, after the timeout, they refocused and went to work.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only did they get two goals from the blue line, but Ekman-Larsson finished with three points and McCabe had two. If the Maple Leafs can get more consistent goals from their defense while also having Ekman-Larsson return to something close to his Arizona Coyotes form, it could make Toronto a more well-rounded team.

Nylander Responds to Being Called Out

After the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thanksgiving Monday, Berube called out William Nylander for needing to shoot more. Despite leading the team in points to start the season, the coach needed him to push harder, and last night, he did. He ended the night with a goal, two assists, and four shots in 18:51 of ice time. At times, his line with Mattias Maccelli and John Tavares dominated the Predators, hemming them in their own end and cycling the puck to create chances.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Keep an Eye on Tage Thompson Following Sabres’ Rough Start

When it comes to Nylander, we all know how he responds. He isn’t one to take criticism too hard; he thrives on it. And when you combine him with Tavares, who’s been his linemate for a few years now, and the sneaky skill of Maccelli, it feels like this could be one of the most dangerous offensive lines on the team. Tavares is the net-front guy with great vision. Nylander is the shooter and zone-entry driver. Maccelli is the creative playmaker who can make passes most players can’t. Together, this trio might be one of the Maple Leafs’ best offensive weapons. Berube should definitely run this line back in their next game.

Knies-Matthews-Cowan Looks Dangerous

You always save the best for last, right? Let’s talk about how dangerous the line of Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Easton Cowan looked. On the Maple Leafs’ fifth goal, they showed just how good this group could be. Cowan chipped the puck up to Matthews, who completed a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play with Knies. As a line, they combined for eight shots and six points, and when they had the puck in the offensive zone, they kept it there.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Aside from Monday’s game against the Red Wings, this is the hungriest Matthews has looked so far. He and his linemates have undeniable chemistry, and it seems to be helping him settle in early this season. As a unit, they’re also more physical. They recorded five hits, were involved in a few scrums, and consistently battled for pucks in the corners. If they can get a few more games under their belt and learn each other’s tendencies, they could become one of Toronto’s most dangerous lines.

Next for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will return to action at home on Thursday night against the New York Rangers. That will mark their fourth game against an Original Six opponent in their first six games.