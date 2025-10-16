Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Ducks – 10/16/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (3-0-0) at DUCKS (2-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Kochetkov, a goalie, has not played this season and will be unavailable for at least two more games.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
Terry missed the morning skate for personal reasons, but is expected to play. … Sennecke took a maintenance day Wednesday, but returned for the morning skate Thursday and will play.
