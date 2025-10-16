Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Ducks – 10/16/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (3-0-0) at DUCKS (2-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Kochetkov, a goalie, has not played this season and will be unavailable for at least two more games.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

Terry missed the morning skate for personal reasons, but is expected to play. … Sennecke took a maintenance day Wednesday, but returned for the morning skate Thursday and will play.

