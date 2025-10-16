Current Players, Ex-Coach Discuss Cam Atkinson’s Impact on Game

Cam Atkinson will be remembered as one of the greatest members of the Columbus Blue Jackets of all time. On Thursday morning at Nationwide Arena, he officially announced his retirement from the NHL.

GM Don Waddell held a press conference in which Atkinson signed a one-day contract to be able to retire as a member of the Blue Jackets. In his 809-game NHL career, he spent 10 seasons and 627 games wearing Union and Blue.

Atkinson spoke for almost 30 minutes on Thursday morning about everything from thank you’s to his best memories in his career. We will save those takeaways for next time.

Today, we are going to focus on what some of his current Blue Jackets’ teammates said as well as what Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said about Atkinson’s impact. Bednar coached Atkinson at AHL Springfield over a decade ago. The Avalanche take on the Blue Jackets Thursday night.

Jenner & Werenski’s Thoughts

Two members of this year’s Blue Jackets played with Atkinson. Captain Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski each played multiple seasons with Atkinson while enjoying many lasting memories.

Jenner called the occasion for Atkinson special.

“I was texting with him a little bit yesterday just seeing how he was feeling,” Jenner said. I’m glad we’re doing it and excited to celebrate him. (I) have so many great memories with him. Can’t wait to see him tonight and celebrate with him and his family. I’m sure the response from the fans will be incredible. He meant a lot to our team and our city here. So yeah, Camsanity. I remember that. Very exciting for him and excited for the next chapter for himself.”

Cam Atkinson will be celebrated on Thursday night. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Jenner couldn’t list all of the good memories he’s had with Atkinson over the years. But he gave his insight on how he was as a teammate.

“He was always buzzing in the room,” Jenner said. “He was a pretty fun guy to be around. Always brought a lot of energy and kind of messing around quite a bit in the locker room. Then you saw what he brought on the ice. The big goals he scored. He’s just a really good teammate all-around. (I was) lucky enough to play with him for a while and now be really good friends with him and his family. It’s awesome.”

Werenski echoed what Jenner said about how special the night will be.

“It’s going to be an awesome night. I’m super happy for him,” Werenski said. I know how much the city of Columbus means to him and how much he means to the city of Columbus. I have a lot of great memories with Cam. He’s an outgoing guy. He’s got a great personality. He’s a great teammate and obviously he was a hell of a player so I think tonight’s very well deserved for him.”

When Werenski first broke into the league, that’s when the Blue Jackets were on the rise under John Tortorella. Not only did they get into the playoffs, they made an impact in them.

“I remember all the moments on the ice. His goal against Pittsburgh my rookie year in the playoffs. The sweep against Tampa. Being teammates with him. But what I think I’ll remember the most is just him as a friend, him off the ice and obviously a guy that was really welcoming to me. (He) made me feel comfortable as a young guy and he really embraced what it meant to be a Blue Jacket. I think it rubbed off on me, rubbed off on guys like Booner. We love playing here and a big reason to really understand what it means to be a Blue Jacket are guys like Cam. Very thankful for our friendship and being a teammate.”

Werenski is now considered one of the giants of the Blue Jackets’ community. He said he wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the influence of guys like Atkinson and Nick Foligno.

“It’s Cam’s night tonight. But I would be a little upset if I didn’t mention guys like (Nick) Foligno,” Werenski said. “Him and Cam were two guys that were huge in the community and I feel like being a guy that’s been here 10 years now, everything I do in the community I learned from guys like that.”

Bednar’s Thoughts

Before he was helping the Colorado Avalanche to win a Stanley Cup, coach Bednar spent a few seasons in the Blue Jackets’ organization. As an assistant coach in Springfield, Bednar got to work with Atkinson before he became a force in the NHL.

Bednar fondly remembered how much Atkinson loved the Blue Jackets.

“Awesome teammate,” Bednar said. “I know he loved it here and spent a lot of time here. He’s another guy, nifty with the puck, put himself in all the right areas but also built his defensive game. I just think a long time ago when I think of Cam Atkinson as a player, I think of him as a Blue Jacket in this organization and he’s a great player here forever. It’s great to see him. I saw that he signed a one-day contract here to come back and retire as a Blue Jacket. I think that’s awesome because I’m really happy for him and his family.”

No matter who you talk to, everyone that knows Atkinson says basically the same thing. He’s a great person, teammate and a giant in the community. He positively impacted the lives of everyone he encountered.

Thursday night will be a celebration of one of the greatest Blue Jackets of all time both on and off the ice. His impact can be felt by these Blue Jackets to this day.