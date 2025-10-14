Projected Lineups for Wild vs Stars – 10/14/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (2-1-0) at STARS (2-0-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin — Ryan Hartman — Marcus Foligno
Liam Ohgren — Danila Yurov — Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Zeev Buium — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zack Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Colin Blackwell — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Status report

Petrovic will make his season debut, replacing Lyubushkin on defense.

