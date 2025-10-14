Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Sharks – 10/14/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; NBCSCA

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report

Slavin, a defenseman, did not travel with the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury; Legault, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League. … Bussi will start in his NHL debut. … Kochetkov, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Michael Misa — Ty Dellandrea

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — Dmitry Orlov

Nick Leddy — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Collin Graf, Vincent Desharnais, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: None

Status report

Misa will make his NHL debut after being the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. … Graf, a forward, is healthy but will not play.

