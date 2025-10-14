Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Sharks – 10/14/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO; NBCSCA
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report
Slavin, a defenseman, did not travel with the Hurricanes after suffering a lower-body injury; Legault, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League. … Bussi will start in his NHL debut. … Kochetkov, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Alexander Wennberg — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Michael Misa — Ty Dellandrea
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — Dmitry Orlov
Nick Leddy — Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson — John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Collin Graf, Vincent Desharnais, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: None
Status report
Misa will make his NHL debut after being the No. 2 pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. … Graf, a forward, is healthy but will not play.
