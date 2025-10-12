Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis Wins Wacky OT Period vs. Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes remain undefeated two games into their 2025–26 season. On Oct. 11, they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4–3 in overtime. The Flyers, on the other hand, are still searching for win No. 1 on the new campaign.

Game Recap

The Flyers didn’t register a shot on goal until the midway point of the opening frame, but they notched the game’s first tally anyway. With 22 seconds left, Owen Tippett capitalized on a strange bounce while on the man advantage. The assists came from Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras—their first points of the season, meaning it was also Zegras’ first point as a Flyer.

The Hurricanes responded at the 3:46 mark of the second period, however. Defenseman Alexander Nikishin threw a pass up the ice to Logan Stankoven, who delayed and set up Jackson Blake. His shot hit goaltender Samuel Ersson, but came right back to Stankoven for a slam-dunk goal. At an average age of 22.67, the youngster-only trio came through.

Oct 11, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

But less than three minutes later, Philadelphia had a bounce-back goal of its own. Bobby Brink sniped a puck past netminder Frederik Andersen, with assists coming from Noah Cates and Nikita Grebenkin. It was the latter’s first NHL point.

The Hurricanes, resilient as ever, didn’t take long to even the score and eventually take the lead. At 9:07, Taylor Hall recorded his second goal of the season, courtesy of Eric Robinson. As time was winding down in the second period, Jordan Staal added a tally, with the assist coming from Jordan Martinook.

The third period saw the Flyers tie the game. Travis Sanheim came up clutch with four minutes left. Brink and Tyson Foerster recorded assists.

Philadelphia thought it scored the game-winning goal in overtime, but it was ruled after a long replay that Sanheim interfered with Andersen. Then, in the final 20 seconds, Seth Jarvis beat Ersson on a one-time shot from Sebastian Aho. Former Flyer Shayne Gostisbehere had the secondary assist.

Between the pipes, Andersen turned aside 20 of 23 shots. Ersson made 35 saves on 39 shots for the Flyers.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Hurricanes?

The Flyers’ next game, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. EST, against the Florida Panthers, will be their premier regular-season contest at the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Hurricanes won’t return until Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. EST, where they take on the San Jose Sharks for their first road game.