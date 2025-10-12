Panthers Take Down Senators 6-2

The Florida Panthers won 6-2 on Saturday night over the Ottawa Senators.

Brad Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell, Mackie Samoskevich, and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves in the win.

Related: Florida Panthers and the History of the Rats

Shane Pinto scored the lone goal for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 21 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

Marchand got the party started for the Panthers at 6:08 of the first period with a backhander on the breakaway off a perfect feed from Seth Jones.

The Panthers doubled their lead at 9:54 thanks to a snapshot from Rodrigues that crept between the legs of Ullmark and trickled past the line.

Pinto put the Senators on the board at 17:33 with a wrist shot from his knees after Bobrovsky mishandled the puck behind the net.

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

In the first minute of the second period, the Panthers restored their two-goal lead on an Ekblad power-play goal from the top of the left circle.

Lundell tipped in a point-shot from Jeff Petry at 18:28 for a power-play goal of his own that put the Panthers up 4-1 heading into the third period.

Samoskevich and Reinhart tacked on two more goals in the third period to give the Panthers a 6-1 lead before Pinto scored his second of the night to make the final 6-2 in favor of Florida.

The Panthers went 3-for-5 on the power play, while Ottawa went 0-for-2 with the man advantage but outshot Florida 28-27.

Up Next

Both teams are back at it on Monday. The Senators will host the Nashville Predators, and the Panthers will be in Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.