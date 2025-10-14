Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Ducks – 10/14/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (2-1-0) at DUCKS (1-1-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Filip Hallander
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Kris Letang — Harrison Brunicke
Ryan Shea — Mathew Dumba
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Noel Acciari, Caleb Jones, Connor Clifton
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. … Letang will be a game-time decision; he left the 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers early in the third period Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Letang practiced on the left side with Brunicke on Monday after playing on the right side with Shea the first three games, and he also practiced with the second power-play unit. … Hayes, who was injured on the first day of training camp, is on the three-game California trip that begins in Anaheim, but the forward still has more steps remaining in his recovery, Penguins coach Dan Muse said Monday. … Dumba is expected to make his season debut after being a healthy scratch the first three games. … Tomasino is expected to return after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Acciari, a forward, rotated with Hallander on the fourth line during practice on Monday.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
Terry and Killorn switched spots during the 7-6 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday; those lines remained during practice Monday and at the morning skate.
