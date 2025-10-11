Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Sharks – 10/11/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (0-1-0) at SHARKS (0-0-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

Mrazek will make his Ducks debut and Nesterenko will play for the first time this season.

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Dmitry Orlov

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Michael Misa, Shakri Mukhamadullin

Injured: Jack Thompson (lower body), Egor Afanasyev (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, is healthy but won’t play. … Dickinson will make his NHL debut; he was the No. 11 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. … Askarov will make his season debut.

