Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kraken – 10/09/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
Strome, a forward, left practice Tuesday and is not expected to play during the Ducks’ two-game road trip. … Kreider and Granlund each will make his Anaheim debut. … Sennecke will play in his first NHL game. … Joel Quenneville will make his debut as Ducks coach.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Status report
Montour, a defenseman, is expected to play; he was a full participant during the Kraken morning skate after missing all of training camp because of a procedure to remove a bursa from his ankle. … Marchment, Gaudreau and Lindgren each will play his first game for Seattle debut. … Lane Lambert will make his debut as Kraken coach.
