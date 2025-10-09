Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kraken – 10/09/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (0-0-0) at KRAKEN (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

Strome, a forward, left practice Tuesday and is not expected to play during the Ducks’ two-game road trip. … Kreider and Granlund each will make his Anaheim debut. … Sennecke will play in his first NHL game. … Joel Quenneville will make his debut as Ducks coach.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

Montour, a defenseman, is expected to play; he was a full participant during the Kraken morning skate after missing all of training camp because of a procedure to remove a bursa from his ankle. … Marchment, Gaudreau and Lindgren each will play his first game for Seattle debut. … Lane Lambert will make his debut as Kraken coach.

