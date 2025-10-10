Panthers’ Brad Marchand Clutch in Third Period, Helps Beat Flyers 2–1

The Philadelphia Flyers opened their season against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 9, but fell to the defending Stanley Cup winners, 2–1. Through two home contests, Florida moves to 2–0–0 on the new campaign.

Game Recap

The first period saw nothing for either side, although the Panthers were the more dangerous team. They challenged goaltender Dan Vladař in his Flyers debut, putting 13 shots on net, but couldn’t beat him on a single one.

Florida broke the ice in the second frame, however. The Flyers’ discipline was particularly poor through two periods, taking four minor penalties, and it cost them. Anton Lundell struck on a power-play chance at 5:29 for his first of the 2025–26 season. Forward Evan Rodrigues assisted on the goal for his second helper of the new campaign, while veteran defenseman Jeff Petry registered his first assist and point in a Panther uniform.

Philadelphia responded late in the period, with just over two minutes to go. Noah Cates won a faceoff that found its way to linemate Tyson Foerster, whose shot bounced off of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Opportunistic, Cates found the rebound to even the score.

Related: Flyers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Trade Is the Worst in NHL History

Brad Marchand came through in the third period for the Panthers, beating Vladař at the 2:19 mark. The assists came from newcomer Luke Kunin and returnee A.J. Greer, their first of the season. Though it was an early goal, it was the last of the game.

For the Flyers, Vladař stopped 32 of 34 shots. Bobrovsky’s workload was much lighter, but he was solid with 19 saves on 20 shots.

What’s Next for the Flyers & Panthers?

Up next on the schedule, the Flyers will visit the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Panthers will start at the same time on Saturday, facing the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena for a third straight contest.