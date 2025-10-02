Ducks Sign Jackson LaCombe to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The Anaheim Ducks announced that they have signed defenseman Jackson LaCombe to a contract extension this morning, the likes of which have not been seen by the team in their franchise history. Per insider Elliotte Friedman, LaCombe signed an 8-year, $9 million average annual value (AAV) extension, making it a $72 million contract. While other Ducks greats like Ryan Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, and Corey Perry had contracts with higher AAVs, this is the biggest offer in total dollars.

Huge news in the Ducks locker room this morning#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/J3ZHOBGyO1 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2025

LaCombe’s Success and Current Contract

It is no surprise the team would want to extend LaCombe, given his track record of success and elite-caliber performance in his three seasons with the team. He has shown consistent growth and brings a two-way game, slick puck-handling skills, and the ability to hold the blue line with physicality and strength. In his first full season with the Ducks (2023-24), LaCombe totalled 17 points in 71 games. The following season saw a massive jump to 43 points in 75 games, solidifying his place as a staple on the Ducks’ defense.

Related: Ducks Sign Mason McTavish to 6-Year Extension

LaCombe, a 2019 second-round pick, previously signed a two-year deal following his rookie season worth $1.85 million in total. This season will be the final year of that deal, and had he not signed an extension, he would have become a restricted free agent next summer. As this contract does not take effect until 2026-27, he will now be secured through the 2033-34 season, when he will be 33 years old.

LaCombe and the Ducks Are Excited About His Extension

LaCombe’s teammates appeared overjoyed at his contract extension, showering him with water and giving big congratulations as he returned to the locker room after signing. LaCombe himself seemed content as well, speaking to the NHL. “Today is an exciting day for my family, and I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me,” he said. “It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here, and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win.”

General manager Pat Verbeek congratulated LaCombe, indicating that the organization was thrilled to have him as part of their future. “We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future,” Verbeek said. “Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come.” He also said, speaking directly to LaCombe during the signing, “You deserve it. You’ve earned it and you deserve it.”

Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Ducks also recently locking up young forward Mason McTavish to a six-year contract extension, it is clear they are willing to invest in their future and build up a strong, talented, and successful young core. Players like LaCombe, McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Lukas Dostal are at the heart of their success and will be keys as the team chases the playoffs this season and beyond.

Fans can see the squad in action as they open the regular season at the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 9.