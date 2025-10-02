3 Bold Predictions for 2025-26 Colorado Avalanche Season

The 2025-26 NHL season is very nearly upon us. All 32 teams have their eyes on the prize, though only a handful are truly in contention for the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a disappointing end to 2024-25, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Dallas Stars.

With the season set to start, what does the future hold for the Avalanche? On their quest for a fourth championship, there are a few catalysts that could go a long way. Here are three bold predictions that, if they come to fruition, should make the Avalanche one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood Will Be a Vezina Trophy Finalist

Though he is currently dealing with an injury that could keep him out for the start of the regular season, Mackenzie Blackwood figures to be one of the x-factors for the upcoming season. Acquired in a trade from the San Jose Sharks last season, Blackwood turned what was a glaring weakness into a major strength.

Blackwood was exceptional for the Avalanche in 36 starts last season, going 22-12-3 with a 2.33 goals against average and an impressive .913 save percentage. While he’s been dealing with a nagging injury throughout training camp, Blackwood is primed for a major breakout season.

Look for him to challenge his career-high in wins (28, set last season) at the very least. If he can build on his half-season effort with the Avalanche from a season ago, there is no reason he should not be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy at season’s end. Now, if he could steal them a playoff series or two…

Cale Makar Will Win the Hart Trophy

The Avalanche have one of the best defensive units in the NHL, and there is little doubt that Cale Makar is worth about 10 spots in the ranking on his own. When you have just the second 30-goal season by a defenseman since 1992-93, not to mention set a career-high in points with 92, it is hard to undersell your impact.

For those who watched the Avalanche last season, however, it was clear that Makar was over-extended. The Avalanche were beset on all sides by injuries to begin the season, and Makar (as well as Nathan MacKinnon) were tasked with keeping the Avalanche afloat. You can only exert that kind of energy for so long before you slow down for a stretch.

Cale Makar. Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, the Avalanche are healthy, deep, and poised to come out swinging on opening night. With less pressure to carry the team, Makar can relax and free-wheel like only he can. Makar is a threat to hit 100 points for the first time and become the first defenseman to win the Hart Trophy since Chris Pronger during the 1999-00 season.

The Avalanche Will Go Wire to Wire as Central Division Champions

Speaking of those injuries, life was hard on the Avalanche to begin last season. They started by losing their first four games, won five in a row, then lost four of their next five. The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, won 15 of their first 16 games and never looked back.

That hole was too big for the Avalanche to get out of, especially once the Jets put so much distance between themselves and the rest of the pack. This season, the Avalanche will no doubt focus on getting off to a better start, while the Jets almost assuredly will not go on that type of historic run.

If the Avalanche grab an early lead in the Central Division, the other teams will be hard-pressed to pry it from them. The Avalanche remember all too well how tough it is to play a team like the Stars while ceding home ice, and they won’t be too keen to go through it again. Their path to playoff success will hinge on capturing the division and home ice in the first round.

Cup or Bust

There are no longer any excuses for the Avalanche. Though there are minor injuries to Blackwood and defenseman Samuel Girard, they should be back relatively soon. The Avalanche are at virtually full power, will have a full season of goaltending as a strength, not to mention Brock Nelson providing legitimate second-line-center-quality play.

With MacKinnon and Makar in their prime – not to mention the latter playing for an even bigger payday than he’s already due – this may be the best chance for the Avalanche to hoist the Stanley Cup since they won it in 2022. In the ultra-tough Central Division, they will have their work cut out for them, but they have the top-to-bottom talent to get the job done.