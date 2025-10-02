3 Sabres Players That Need to Take the Next Step in 2025-26 Season

The Buffalo Sabres are relying on internal development to take the team to the playoffs. Outside of trading star winger J.J. Peterka to the Utah Mammoth for Josh Doan, who has looked great during the preseason, and Michael Kesselring, the team did not make major, splashy moves over the offseason. The Sabres are still the second-youngest team in the league, trailing only the Montreal Canadiens, and yet they still seem to be a touch or two behind them in terms of team development.

The Sabres’ season begins Oct. 9 when they host the New York Rangers. The Sabres’ young guns will be on display during that game, from Jiri Kulich, Zach Benson, to Owen Owen Power and Bowen Byram, it will be a tough matchup and honestly it could be a tough season once again for the team if the internal development they expect from the young guys, is not as great as expected. So, which players do the Sabres need to take the next step this season?

Zach Benson

Benson is entering his third season in the league, and he didn’t really take that offensive jump from his rookie season to his sophomore season. However, defensively, he was one of the best in the game in his own zone, excelling at forechecking and backchecking; he was doing it all for the Sabres, except scoring. Benson was extremely unlucky last season, and his analytics support this claim. According to MoneyPuck, he was tied for first with Tage Thompson in expected goals percentage at 57%. His Corsi percentage was among the top of the roster, yet he experienced a two-point decrease from his first to his second season.

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Benson is expected to be the first-line left winger next to center Josh Norris and, now, Thompson. With an expanded role also comes more opportunity. Benson has now earned the trust of head coach Lindy Ruff, which means he will have to take the opportunities given to him — such as time on the first power play unit, being an extra attacker when down by one goal or on a delayed penalty — and run with them. The difference between a 30-point season and a 50-point season is as simple as just getting more ice time.

I expect Benson to get to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career and improve his two-way game. He will continue his defensive dominance as well as take off offensively playing next to Norris and Thompson.

Owen Power

Power still has a ton of upside as he’s now entering his fourth full season in the NHL, all with the Sabres. Power signed a seven-year, $58.45 million contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $8.35 million in October, 2023. He has yet to fully live up to the contract, and he needs to do so this season if he wants to prove to everyone that he is a premier defenseman and worth the money the Sabres gave him.

Last season, he set career highs in goals (seven), assists (33), and points (40). There’s no doubt in my mind that Power can become one of the more dominant offensive defenseman in the league, but what about his defense? There have been some questions surrounding that, but I assure you, his defense is excellent, at least analytically.

According to Evolving Hockey last season, he ranked in the 78th percentile in defense, which was actually higher than his offense, which ranked in the 74th percentile. If Power can put together a complete season (which I believe he will), he could really turn some heads and make people finally think that he is living up to his contract.

Jack Quinn

Jack Quinn has really struggled to find his footing for most of his career so far. He’s dealt with multiple major injuries, including a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered during the offseason in 2023. In the 2023-24 season, when he returned from injury, Quinn actually looked excellent, recording 19 points in 27 games before suffering another lower-body injury that ended his season.

Last season, he recorded just five points in his first 25 games, and then he averaged more than half a point per game to finish the season with 39 points in 74 games. Quinn needs to play the entirety of this season like how he did after the rough 25-game stretch to start last season. Quinn has shown flashes of his upside from his quick release to his playmaking ability. He has all of the tools to be an excellent offensive player in the league but needs to put it all together.

Quinn is projected to slot in as the third line left-winger next to center Kulich and right-winger Doan. That line has a ton of potential, and if Quinn can find his scoring touch, they could really do some damage together this season.

After signing a new two-year contract with an AAV of $3.375 million, Quinn is entering a “prove-it” season. He’s going to need to show the Sabres he is worth a long-term contract when he is due for another one in a couple of offseasons. Will Quinn show everyone why he should be in the Sabres’ long-term plans?

If the Sabres want a shot at making the playoffs, these three players are going to have to take that next step and really prove the organization right in relying on them to become bigger impact players. Power has the most pressure on him to do so, especially with a contract north of $8 million, but at the end of the day, it’s not only him who has to take the next step and improve.