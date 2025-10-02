Pros & Cons of the Oilers Keeping McDavid & Draisaitl Playing on the Same Line

With all the change to the Edmonton Oilers’ forward group for this season, there will likely be some new line combinations. Watching the preseason however, there are some familiar faces that seem to be sticking together. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been put on the same line many times before, but with a new-look squad in a fresh season, it begs the question of whether stacking your two best players together is the best or worst idea.

Obviously, two highly-skilled players feeding each other is always entertaining and likely means a lot of success. But at the same time there are other factors at play that should be considered, such as their teammates and the opponents’ strategies. Let’s take a look at some benefits and some drawbacks of McDavid and Draisaitl lining up together this season.

Pros of “McDrai” Together

Scoring Threat at All Times: The most obvious benefit of putting these two superstars together is the damage they can do on the ice as a pair. Draisaitl had 52 goals and 106 points on his way to the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy last season, while McDavid recorded an even 100 points. It should be noted that neither player had a full season either due to injuries. Putting these two high-scoring machines together with the chemistry they have will do a number on other teams as well as the NHL points leaderboard.

Forces Teammates to Step Up: Another upside of loading up the top line is it will potentially boost production within the Oilers’ depth. Without one of McDavid or Draisaitl playing lower in the lineup, it will force the bottom-nine forwards to adapt and create offense on their own. We have seen what the depth can do when the stars are being contained, especially in the playoffs. Now might be time for the forwards to really come into their own and balance out the points up front. It will also create a more balanced attack that is even harder to defend for other teams.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts with center Connor McDavid (97) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Flexibility on Their Wing: The great thing about having two Hart Trophy winners on one line is that you can pretty much have anyone as their other linemate and they will likely find some success. So far in the preseason, Trent Frederic has seen the most time as the right winger on the first line and it appears they will stick with him in the regular season.

Other options could be a veteran guy like Curtis Lazar, who is looking for a bounce back season. He’s a right-handed shot who has played with McDavid before back in their World Junior Championship heyday. Another guy with the potential to jump up there is Matthew Savoie. He’s a youngster with something to prove and a lot of speed and skill to provide. Regardless of who would join them, they are bound to have good opportunities.

Cons of Stacking Oilers Stars

Worn Down Power Play- One easy thing to point out is the fact that McDavid and Draisaitl are both on the Oilers’ power play. And with the danger they present and their speed, they draw a lot of penalties. So if they get caught out on a long shift where they draw a penalty at the end, are they going to be good to go for a man-advantage? Even if they go back out (which they usually do), they will be overworked and fatigued on what could be a crucial opportunity. One of, if not the league’s best power play, having more players sharp and ready to go will give them a better shot at success.

No Balance on Other Three Lines- A counterpoint to one of my pros is what could also happen with Edmonton’s best players loaded up on one line. The team has depth, but good names with good numbers on paper doesn’t guarantee anything when the chips are down. With loads of talent on the top line, any kind of struggles from the rest of the forwards can bring imbalance and potential trouble. The Oilers’ depth has been called into question more often than not in past years, so maybe putting their two best down the middle instead of side-by-side evens things out a bit better.

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Other Teams Can Stack Against Top Unit- This is something we see a lot of teams do, in the playoffs especially. Teams know which players they have to shut down to get a win and so instead of putting their best players out against the Oilers’ best, they put out their best defensive forwards to lock down the stars. And if Edmonton puts their best players on one line, it makes it all the easier for opposing coaches to draw up their lines and frustrate these two. Being the players they are, McDavid and Draisaitl will still find success. However something like this can certainly hinder their play, even more so come playoff time.

What Should the Oilers Do?

Ultimately, more good than bad will probably come from putting the Oilers’ big two together. They are among the best and can easily be counted on for some dazzling plays and big goals this season. This is especially true if they can find the perfect winger to play alongside them. As mentioned, Frederic has gotten a lot of reps at that spot and we can’t forget about the always reliable Zach Hyman, who will hopefully be returning sometime in November. He is a no-fail winger for the Oilers’ stars.

Of course, things can change from here. There are no guarantees the lines from preseason will carry over to the regular season or even last the first period of game one. There’s just always a discussion to be had when we see McDavid and Draisaitl on the ice together.