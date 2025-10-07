Seattle Kraken Roster Projection 3.0: Catton, Nyman Make Opening Night Roster

The Seattle Kraken’s 2025-26 season is just a few days away. Although this offseason has felt like an eternity, we are finally nearing the end of the stretch. Before the Kraken can play their home opener, the team needs a roster, of course. With the opening roster finally announced, here is a look at what the lines could look like come opening night.

This article will be the final edition of the Kraken roster projections for the 2025-26 season. You can read the prior ones here:

Forwards

Jared McCann—Matty Beniers—Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz—Shane Wright—Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment—Chandler Stephenson—Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye—Frederick Gaudreau—Berkly Catton

* Kaapo Kakko listed on injured reserve

One of the most significant changes from the preseason to the regular season is the addition of Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson to the lineup. Both players were out with injuries they sustained during training camp. However, both McCann and Stephenson will slot back into the lineup for the home opener on the first line and third line, respectively.

Kaapo Kakko is out with a broken hand for the next 6-8 weeks, so McCann will likely slot onto the top line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. The top-six forward group for opening night is set, with Jaden Schwartz, Shane Wright, and Eeli Tolvanen making up the second line.

The bottom-six forward group is where things start to get interesting. Seattle has added three new names to their opening night roster: Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman, and Berkly Catton. All three made a strong impact during the preseason matchups and showed they have a reason to make the roster. Now, the main thing is whether or not they can keep their spot for the regular season.

Jani Nyman, Seattle Kraken (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Kraken’s best option is playing Catton in the beginning. He only has nine games to play to see whether or not he will stay with Seattle for the duration of the 2025-26 season, or if he will be sent back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) to finish the season with the Spokane Chiefs. He will likely slot into the third or fourth line in the right wing spot.

As for Nyman and Winterton, both played for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2024-25 season and were called up by the Kraken to play with the team. They are no stranger to receiving a last-minute notice to get to Seattle to take to the ice. While both Nyman and Winterton showed promise in the preseason, they will likely alternate who plays in what game. It is likely that if Nyman plays one game, Winterton will be scratched and vice versa. Both made the opening night roster, which is a huge accomplishment. However, head coach Lane Lambert’s priority will be getting Catton ice time to see whether or not he has what it takes to stay with Seattle. If he does, fantastic. If not, he will be sent back to the WHL, and Winterton and Nyman will hold down the right wing in the bottom six.

Defense

Vince Dunn—Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak—Cale Fleury

Ryan Lindgren—Josh Mahura

* Ryker Evans is listed on injured reserve

Although Evans was expected to make the opening roster, he sustained an upper-body injury during preseason. He will miss the next six to eight weeks as he recovers. Despite this, the Kraken blue line will not suffer too much.

There is no splitting up the duo of Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn, so the first pairing is set. The Kraken were already going to have an additional defenseman on the roster. Now with Evans out and Lambert unsure if Montour will be available by Thursday, they will need to utilize this additional defenseman role sooner than they thought. Both Cale Fleury and Josh Mahura received a roster spot. Their position is to be determined; either could play with the veterans Jamie Oleksiak and Ryan Lindgren. As long as they continue to have a strong defensive performance, the blue line will be in great hands.

Goaltending

While there were rumors that the Kraken might carry three goaltenders, they made it official with the roster announcement. In addition to Joey Daccord as their starting goaltender, Seattle will also have Matt Murray and Philipp Grubauer on their bench. By carrying three goaltenders, this will allow the team to rest Daccord when necessary.

There is no denying that Grubauer had a rough season in 2024-25. Yes, he looked strong in some of the preseason matchups. At the same time, there is no telling when a player could take a performance slide. Carrying three goaltenders on their roster feels like the safest and strongest option for the Kraken right now.

Opening Night Is Oct. 9

The Kraken will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 9 at 7 pm PDT when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Can they win their first home opener as they get ready to kick off their fifth season in the NHL? Let’s hope so.