Seattle Kraken Should Carry 3 Goalies on Their Roster

On day one of training camp, the new Seattle Kraken general manager, Jason Botterill, stated depending on how the rest of training camp goes, the team could potentially have three goaltenders on their roster.

Kraken Must Ensure Daccord Is Rested

Despite a poor performance in the 2024-25 season, the Kraken still have their original starting goaltender, Philipp Grubauer. Last season, his performance was not great, with a final record of 8-17-1 in 26 games. He was even sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) and played in seven games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds with a 5-2-0 record. This was to gain his confidence back in the NHL. It had a decent impact, as his first two games from his return resulted in a win. However, the following two games resulted in a loss, but his final game of the season on April 12 put him back in the win column.

In Grubauer’s absence, Joey Daccord played 57 games this past season and earned a record of 27-23-5. He is clearly the Kraken’s starting goaltender, but in Grubauer’s absence, he recorded even more minutes. Towards the end of the season, it was clear he was playing through fatigue. Seattle overplayed Daccord throughout the season and although he is a great goaltender, he also needed rest to play at the caliber the team needed.

Grubauer still has two more years on his current contract with the Kraken and will likely be the backup for the 2025-26 season. The Kraken are entering their fifth NHL season with their third head coach, Lane Lambert. This is his first head coaching position since 2024, and he will want to make a strong impact with the team from the beginning. In order to do this, he will need to make sure all of the Kraken players are at the top of their game, especially the goalies. The team has a heavy schedule, which includes 17 games in January and 13 sets of back-to-back games throughout the season. If Grubauer has a rough start to the season again, Seattle will need a third goaltender to make sure Daccord is rested, especially for their several back-to-back games.

Who Are the Kraken’s Third Goaltender Options?

Including Grubauer and Daccord, the Kraken have six goaltenders on their training camp roster. The list includes players who have been with the Seattle organization, as well as newcomers.

Niklas Kokko played with the Firebirds last season; he played 33 games and had a record of 20-10-2. He and Ales Stezka split the 2024-25 season, but Kokko played seven more games. With Stezka signing overseas in Finland, that is one less goaltender for the Firebirds in the 2025-26 season. Kokko is an option for the Kraken’s third goaltender, but with a .913 save percentage (SV%), there is a chance that he stays on the Firebirds as their starting goalie. It’ll all be determined in the remainder of training camp and preseason.

Niklas Kokko, Seattle Kraken (Photo credit: Jenn G via Wikimedia Commons)

Victor Ostman has been with the Kraken organization since the 2023-24 season but had yet to play a game with them until last season. He mostly played with the Kansas City Mavericks, the Kraken’s ECHL team, where he played 32 games, earning an SV% of .903 and a record of 21-7-4. He also played five games with the Firebirds, earning a record of 2-1-2, and one game with the Kraken. He played a total of one period and saved all 12 shots. If the Kraken anticipate having three goaltenders on their roster, Ostman would be a great choice to be the Firebirds’ starting goaltender or backup. His experience in the ECHL and with the Firebirds has prepared him for the upcoming season.

Jack LaFontaine has also been a part of the Kraken organization for two seasons and just signed a one-year contract during the offseason for season three. Like Ostman, he has spent the majority of his time with the Mavericks these past two seasons. In 2024-25, he played 31 games and earned a record of 21-8-1 with an SV% of .914. He also played two games with the Firebirds with a record of 1-0-2. Similar to Ostman’s situation, LaFontaine would be a great selection for the Firebirds, either as a starter or a backup goaltender.

A newcomer to the team is Matt Murray. Although he is new to Seattle, he is not new to the NHL/AHL system. He was drafted 83rd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft. This is his 13th season in the league and his fourth franchise he has played for. The majority of his professional career has been spent playing in the AHL, which is where he played 21 games for the Toronto Marlies last season and earned an SV% of .934. Again, Murray is another great option for the Kraken’s third roster goaltender, but his major experience in the minor leagues makes him a prime target for Coachella Valley’s starting goaltender as well.

Kraken Should Carry Three Goaltenders on Their Roster

With six fantastic goaltending options, both the Kraken and the Firebirds are in great hands. After Seattle overplayed Daccord last season, in which he played 57 of 82 games, his performance began to slide. There is no denying he is a great goaltender, but there are backup goalies for a reason. When the team is relying on you heavily throughout the nine months of the season, it begins to take a toll on not only the player’s body but also their mentality.

Daccord is undoubtedly the Kraken’s starting goaltender. After Grubauer’s mediocre performance in the previous season and the need for Daccord to play even more games, it makes sense for Seattle to add a third goaltender to their roster.

Everyone on the team has been training and practicing this offseason, but there is no telling how each player will perform. No one knows if Grubauer will be able to keep up with the NHL pace again this season, and the Kraken do not want to tire out Daccord in the 2025-26 season. To set Seattle up for success in the 2025-26 season, it is in their best interest to add a third goaltender to their roster. The question of who will fill this roster spot will be answered in the following weeks as these four talented goaltenders begin to play in the preseason.

Preseason Starts Sunday

The Kraken will host the Vancouver Canucks for both teams’ first preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 21. While the final lineup for the game will be announced the day of the game, fans should expect to see a player other than Daccord or Grubauer in net.