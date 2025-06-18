Kraken’s Ales Stezka Signs in Czechia

Free agency is drawing nearer, which is a stressful time for unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and restricted free agents (RFAs). With an uncertain future, some foreign players are electing to sign with teams in their home country, such as Tomas Tatar earlier this offseason. On June 18, Seattle Kraken goaltender Ales Stezka announced he signed with HC Kometa Brno located in his home country of Czechia.

Stezka did not have a long tenure in the NHL. He was originally signed by the Kraken on May 2, 2023 as a free agent. He spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He had a good season, playing in 27 regular-season games and earning a record of 18-6-2, goals-against average (GAA) of 2.48, and save percentage (SV%) of .914. Although the Firebirds made it to the Calder Cup Final that season, Stezka did not play between the pipes throughout their entire run.

✍️ Otázka brankoviště vyřešena! Do Komety přichází 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘀̌ 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘇𝗸𝗮, jenž se k týmu připojí v nejbližším období 📲 https://t.co/oRfLaz7aTL pic.twitter.com/G96COytDER — HC Kometa Brno (@HCKometa) June 18, 2025

In the 2024-25 season, Stezka’s performance slid as he appeared in 26 games and earned a record of 9-12-5. Not only did his record slip, but his GAA and SV% did as well at 3.07 and .899. Although the Firebirds made the playoffs once again this season, Stezka did not play a single game.

On Feb. 23, 2025, Stezka played in his first NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game resulted in a loss, and Stezka posted a GAA of 3.09 and a SV% of .870. He stopped 23 of 26 shots, but it was not enough to give the Kraken the win.

Although Stezka has played in Czechia in the past, this will be his first time playing with HC Kometa Brno. He previously played for

AZ Havířov from 2019-2020 until 2020-21. In these two seasons, his record was 36-32-0. He played with HC Vítkovice in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons before he was signed by Seattle. With HC Vítkovice, his record was 49-35-0.

As unfortunate as his statistical slide was in the 2024-25 season, he was still a decent goaltender for the Firebirds. We wish Stezka all the best in Czechia!