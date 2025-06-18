How Quinn Hughes Can Avoid the Mistakes That Divided the Canucks

Blake Wheeler knows something about leadership in a Canadian market—and what happens when it goes sideways. In an article I wrote yesterday, the former Winnipeg Jets captain, now retired, joined Halford & Brough for a wide-ranging interview that touched on locker room dynamics, emotional intelligence, and the mistakes he made trying to lead a divided group.

Why Wheeler Might Be a Perfect Ex-Captain to Discuss the Issues

Wheeler, who was stripped of the captaincy ahead of the 2022–23 season, now seems more open and reflective about what went wrong during his tenure. And there’s no doubt things did go wrong. By most accounts, Wheeler was ill-suited for the captain’s role—ultra-serious, unwilling to adapt to different personalities, and often combative with the media. His rigid approach reportedly created factions in the dressing room and alienated players who didn’t share his mindset. Some even believe that had the Jets changed captains sooner, they might have contended more seriously for a Stanley Cup.

Blake Wheeler, when he was the Winnipeg Jets captain.

Ironically, that complex history may make Wheeler the perfect person to talk about leadership. With the benefit of hindsight, he’s beginning to unpack what he could have done differently. That kind of insight lands squarely in Vancouver, where the Canucks are entering a season of renewed expectations under the leadership of a young and promising captain in Quinn Hughes.

Quinn Hughes Could Become a Great Canucks Captain, But How?

Hughes has already shown signs he understands what modern leadership requires—and, according to rumours, he played a role in bringing in Adam Foote as the team’s new head coach last month. As Vancouver moves past the unresolved tension between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, Hughes has a chance to grow into the kind of captain Wheeler never quite became: one who listens, adapts, and unites.

So, what lessons can Hughes draw from Wheeler’s hard-earned wisdom? And how can he help shape a Canucks team still searching for chemistry, identity, and postseason success?

While Wheeler didn’t name names, his reflections land squarely in the heart of last season’s most fragile storyline in Vancouver: the ongoing tension between Pettersson and Miller. That story ended with Miller being shipped out to the New York Rangers, and Pettersson, still struggling to find his best form, left to reset in a locker room that felt fractured for far too long.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now that Hughes is wearing the “C,” and if Wheeler’s experience tells us anything, this moment isn’t just a new chapter — it’s a test. What Hughes does next will shape not just his captaincy, but the Canucks’ trajectory over the next several seasons. Fortunately, there are signs he already understands the stakes.

The Canucks Backstory: Two Stars, Two Temperaments

The Pettersson–Miller situation wasn’t just about personality differences. It was about leadership gaps. Miller’s emotional, demonstrative, all-in intensity didn’t always gel with Pettersson’s quieter, more reserved approach. As that rift widened, the team failed to step in and mediate. Former head coach Rick Tocchet, for all his directness and NHL pedigree, failed to bridge the divide.

Tocchet seemed to sense his limitations and, depending on whom you believe, walked away from the issue to a less volatile one. Given the backdrop of John Tortorella’s unique leadership style, he should have no trouble showing well behind the Philadelphia Flyers’ bench. Tocchet’s move was a no-brainer.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wheeler’s own story echoes this breakdown. During the interview, he noted, “When you’re just assuming things, holding a grudge, or getting frustrated because someone isn’t how you think they should be — that’s where a lot of tension builds,” he said. That tension was visible in Vancouver this season. Communication came too late, and by the time the organization acted, the damage had already altered the room’s chemistry.

What Leadership Lessons Should Hughes Shake Out?

Given this backdrop—Wheeler’s hard lessons in Winnipeg and the fractured dynamic that plagued the Canucks last season—the opportunity in Vancouver is clear. Hughes has a chance not just to avoid past mistakes, but to build something better. With a talented core and a fresh slate following Miller’s departure, there is a chance Hughes can shape a more cohesive, resilient team culture.

So what should he take from all this? Here are three leadership lessons Hughes can carry into the upcoming season.

Leadership Lesson One: Get in Front of Conflict — Don’t Wait

For Hughes, the first lesson is clear: act early. Whether it’s personality friction or style clashes, these things rarely fix themselves. It’s up to the captain to start the hard conversations before they calcify into mistrust. Hughes might not be a natural extrovert, but his maturity and calm demeanour give him the credibility to pull teammates aside and reset expectations without drama.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek (The Hockey Writers)

Leadership Lesson Two: Create a Culture, Don’t Just Inherit One

In the absence of clearly-defined leadership, strong personalities take over. That’s what happened with Miller, and it’s why the Canucks need Hughes to actively shape the locker room culture, not just manage it. Every day, in small ways, he can reinforce the values he wants the team to live by—accountability, openness, and mutual respect. Leadership isn’t just about speeches or emotional appeals but respect, relationships, belonging, and consistency.

Leadership Lesson Three: Use Your Influence Wisely — As Hughes Already Has

Here’s where the story gets interesting. Behind the scenes, Hughes reportedly played a quiet-but-pivotal role in getting Foote hired as the new head coach. That kind of influence — from a player in his early twenties — says a lot. Hughes saw the need for a voice players would respect and respond to, and he helped make it happen. That move signals that Hughes already understands leadership is more than what happens on the ice.

Foote, who seems like a no-nonsense communicator with Stanley Cup credentials, is the stabilizing force this locker room needs. If Hughes had a hand in making that connection, it suggests he’s not just reacting to the team’s past issues — he’s actively trying to build a more functional future.

The Path Forward: Steady, Open, and Intentional

The Canucks aren’t the only team wrestling with leadership culture, and doing it in Canada doing comes under a bright spotlight. That pressure can forge something real or fracture it. Wheeler’s honesty reminds us that being a captain is less about setting the tone and more about tuning in. It’s not about forcing people into your mold; it’s about understanding theirs and helping them be their best.

If Hughes keeps listening, acting early, and surrounding himself with people who challenge and support the room, he might grow into the kind of captain this team has always needed—one who doesn’t need to be loud to lead but always leads with purpose.