Devils’ Tomas Tatar Signs in Switzerland

As a pending free agent from the New Jersey Devils, Slovak forward Tomas Tatar inked a two-year deal with EV Zug of the Swiss National League, the team reported on its official site.

In his career, Tatar suited up for 927 regular-season games in the NHL, most notably with the Detroit Red Wings, who drafted him back in 2009, and the New Jersey Devils, where he had two different stints, first from 2021 to 2023, then for the 2024-25 campaign, when he produced 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in the regular season, going scoreless in four postseason contests.

Tomas Tatar, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Slovak also wore his national team’s jersey 69 times and captained them at last year’s IIHF World Championship. In 2012, Tatar sensationally won the silver with Slovakia – at the age of 21, he was the youngest player on the team and contributed five points to the success. He also won the Jack A Butterfield Trophy as the AHL Playoffs MVP in 2013.

In Zug, Tatar will strengthen an already stacked team, led by recent IIHF WC MVP Leonardo Genoni between the pipes, and with other internationally recognized players like former NHL defenseman Raphael Diaz and former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik. Last season, Washington Capitals prospect Leon Muggli also lined up for the team. After winning two straight titles in 2021 and 2022, Zug will try to return to the Swiss top league‘s final after a disappointing quarterfinals exit in 2024-25.