Capitals’ Leon Muggli Talks Family, Progress & Growth in Swiss Interview

A second-round pick for the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Leon Muggli is an exciting prospect in Washington’s pipeline and is off to an interesting start of the season with his native EV Zug – the same team that produced former NHL defenseman Raphael Diaz. In this translated interview, Muggli talked about his emotions from the draft, his current season, and his brother serving as a linesman in a recent game.

** You can read the original talk with Leon Muggli by Marco Maffioletti on the Swiss blog Heshootshescoores in Italian here. **

The start of the match between EV Zug and SC Rapperswil-Jona, which the home team won 5-2, was unique for Muggli. One of the two linesmen arrived late to the Zug’s Bossard Arena due to snow and could only take on the game starting in the second period. During the opening frame, Muggli’s older brother Gian Muggli, who typically officiates in lower leagues, stepped in as a substitute linesman.

“I only noticed his presence about 10 minutes into the game,” Leon laughed. “He skated past me, and at that moment, I widened my eyes and wondered what he was doing there. I didn’t know anything about it; it was such a special and wonderful moment.”

Since July, the defenseman can play without a cage since he turned 18. “You feel more grown-up,” he laughed once again. “Joking aside, it’s nice and even fun. I have to say, though, that at first, I had to get used to it, but now I’m fine without the cage.”

Muggli’s Second-Year Growth

Muggli had an excellent rookie season with EV Zug in 2023-24. But he came out of nowhere and no one knew him. This season, the situation is different, with the other teams knowing there’s an NHL prospect on the ice. “I always put pressure on myself. Hockey is the same game, after all. Not much has changed between last season and this one. The only difference is that I now have a bit more experience,” he said.

The summer was special for Muggli as he was drafted in the second round by the Capitals. The road to the NHL is still long, but this intermediate step is something no one can take away from any player. “It was a very beautiful moment,” the defenseman recalled. “A magnificent experience, a childhood dream coming true. Being in Las Vegas with my parents made it even more special. I felt like I could give something back to them, considering all the sacrifices they’ve made for me. But the real work starts now. With the draft, you haven’t really achieved anything yet.” However, he was then signed to a three-year, entry-level deal by the Capitals and loaned back to Zug for the 2024-25 season.

Family Affair

Another special moment in recent months was being able to face his brother Tim Muggli for the first time, when he was still with HC Ambrì-Piotta before being loaned to second-tier team EHC Chur. “It was during a friendly game, and it was a lot of fun to face each other at this level. When we were kids, we would compete in the streets. For the whole family, it was a very special moment.” It was fun for the brothers to be playing together. They played for fun, and had no set positions. “When we were kids, we all played in various positions—it’s like that for everyone. When you’re young, all that matters is playing; the position doesn’t really matter. Roles develop as you grow older. But I really enjoy playing defense now,” he said.

Leon Muggli, EV Zug (Philipp Hegglin/ EV Zug Official)

Gian (who also played hockey) and Tim were role models for Leon, who is the youngest of the three. “I followed in their footsteps,” he admitted. “Though honestly, I don’t remember my first time on the ice. What I do remember is watching their practices and loving every moment of it. That’s what made me want to start playing this sport.”

The EV Zug defenseman is growing fast, but his game is still far from being perfect – and he knows that. “I have plenty of room for improvement in every aspect of the game,” Muggli said. “But if I had to pick one, I’d say developing my offensive instincts. I work on it every day to get better.” So far, he has four assists through seventeen regular-season games.

In Zug, Muggli has several experienced linemates with whom he can grow and develop his game. One of his teammates is Lukas Bengtsson, who played two seasons in the American Hockey League and several years in the Kontinental Hockey League before moving to Zug in 2023. “All of my fellow defensemen are incredibly important in helping me improve. They have so much experience, having played at this level for years, and they show me a lot during practices.” However, being from Zug, he grow watching home idol Raphael Diaz.

The former NHL defenseman lined up for 15 seasons for the team, and currently represents HC Fribourg-Gotteron. “I always admired his slapshots from the blue line,” Muggli said.” “More generally, I studied his every move. He’s a top player I’ve always looked up to, and I still see him that way today. It’s truly special to suddenly find yourself in the heat of the action, going up against him and other players you used to admire on TV. The same applies to my teammates—it’s amazing to have them alongside me.”

Diaz appears to have a promising successor in Zug, as Leon Muggli’s development shows the potential for a solid NHL career.