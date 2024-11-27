Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 11/27/24

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (12-7-1) at HURRICANES (15-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Brett Berard — Mika Zibanejad — Will Cuylle
Adam Edstrom — Kaapo Kakko — Reilly Smith
Jimmy Vesey — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Chris Kreider (upper body)

Status report

  • The Rangers held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
  • Chytil and Kreider each is day to day; the forwards participated in the morning skate but neither will play. Chytil will miss his sixth straight game, Kreider his second.
  • Ruhwedel, a defenseman, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday.
  • Matt Rempe, a forward, was returned to Hartford.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jackson Blake — Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report

  • The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Wednesday.

