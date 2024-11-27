Projected Lineups for Blues vs Devils – 11/27/24

by

The St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (10-12-1) at DEVILS (15-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Status report

  • The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
  • Broberg, a defenseman, skated with contact for the first time Tuesday since being injured Nov. 2, but will miss his 12th consecutive game.

Latest for THW:

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Suspended: Timo Meier

Status report

  • Meier, a forward, was suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux during a 5-2 win Monday.
  • Foote will replace Meier and play in his second game this season on the third line.
  • Cotter will move into Meier’s spot on left wing from the third line.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner