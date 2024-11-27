Projected Lineups for Blues vs Devils – 11/27/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (10-12-1) at DEVILS (15-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Status report
- The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday.
- Broberg, a defenseman, skated with contact for the first time Tuesday since being injured Nov. 2, but will miss his 12th consecutive game.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Suspended: Timo Meier
Status report
- Meier, a forward, was suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux during a 5-2 win Monday.
- Foote will replace Meier and play in his second game this season on the third line.
- Cotter will move into Meier’s spot on left wing from the third line.
