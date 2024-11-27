Devils’ Quarter-Season Report: 4 Key Factors in Their Success So Far

November has certainly treated the New Jersey Devils well, considering the team has won eight of their last ten games. They have successfully conquered an issue that haunted them for most of last season: consistency. Just 24 games into the 2024-25 season, the Devils have all cylinders firing for all three periods, with plenty of scoring talent on each line. Their star players are producing, they finally have a solid goaltender tandem, and defense has had a major surge in recent games.

As a general rule of thumb, a team is likely to make the postseason if they are in a playoff spot by American Thanksgiving. However, the Devils look nearly picture-perfect at the top of the Eastern Conference. All signs point to a remarkable season for New Jersey, as fans wonder if this could be the year the team reaches new heights. With slightly more than a quarter of the season completed, let’s look at some key factors that have paved the way for the Devils’ success.

Power Play Dominance

The Devils currently rank fourth in the league with a plus-22 goal differential. A large reason for this is their red-hot power play, which has a 31.5% success rate. In recent games, the Devils have been fighting hard to maintain offensive zone time, keeping possession using speed and momentum. This constant puck motion makes it easier to create high-danger scoring opportunities and keep firing shots on goal.

New Jersey Devils Celebrate a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jesper Bratt has been consistent on the man advantage, serving on the top Devils’ power play unit. His speed and passing capabilities make him a lethal offensive winger. So far this season, Bratt has recorded 13 power-play points, including four goals. Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also contribute to this high-scoring unit, while Stefan Noesen adds much-needed depth. The Devils’ power play has led the charge and propelled the team to victory, so they must maintain pressure in the offensive zone and stay strong with their puck retrieval.

Defensive Surge

The Devils’ defense has seen major improvement since their season opener in Prague. Their on-ice awareness helps manage traffic in front of the net, allowing them to block shots and clear the puck in times of need. Even though the team still struggles with surrendering the first goal, defense can shift the game’s tide by limiting scoring chances during the second and third periods.

So far this season, the Devils have stepped up their defensive efforts, and Sheldon Keefe’s system has allowed their blue line to prosper. This season, they have adopted a unique combination of physicality and speed. Having the likes of Johnathan Kovacevic, Brenden Dillon, and Brett Pesce on the bench has allowed the Devils to enter a new era of defense. The team is also reaping the benefits of having Luke Hughes on the roster as he gains more experience in the NHL. Hughes ranks in the 95th percentile in top skating speed, and his ability to poke the puck away and race through the neutral zone has been a valuable asset. All in all, the Devils’ defense continues to be an unstoppable, united front.

Siegenthaler: Back and Better Than Ever

Jonas Siegenthaler has had a major redemption arc. During the 2023-24 season, he missed a significant amount of time with a broken foot and a concussion. This season, he plays a pivotal role as a physical defender and penalty killer. His defensive awareness, stick-checking, and shot-blocking have all reached another level during the 2024-25 season. Siegenthaler ranks second on the team in ice time with an average of 20:57 per game, and he is on pace to score a career-high 24 points this season.

According to MoneyPuck, Siegenthaler has a 56.8 on-ice expected goal percentage and a plus-six on-ice goal differential. He is also tied with his linemate Kovacevic for the most blocked shots on the team. He has been successful on the penalty kill, minimizing high-danger scoring chances and shutting down play in the defensive end. Overall, his defensive maneuvers have made it much easier for the Devils to protect the net.

Cap Leads the Way

Through all 24 games this season, one thing remains true: Nico Hischier is the heartbeat of the Devils. The captain leads the team with 13 goals and continues to prove why he is one of the best two-way centers in the league. As long as he remains healthy, he is on pace to surpass the 40-goal mark this season.

Hischier does a bit of everything for the Devils. He has a 56.1 faceoff win percentage and records nearly 14 shot attempts per 60 minutes of play. Paired with a 56% on-ice shot attempt (Corsi) percentage, Hischier has been a force to be reckoned with this season.

His hard work was rewarded Monday night against the Nashville Predators, notching his first career hat trick in the second period. In just 20 minutes, he became the first Swiss-born player to record a natural hat trick. As hats rained down on the ice and the crowd chanted his name, it was obvious how much love and respect Hischier earned throughout seven seasons as a Devil. Hischier’s leadership will take the Devils far this season, and he will play a monumental role if the Devils qualify for the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

All things considered, the Devils need to build on the momentum they’ve created throughout the first quarter of the 2024-25 season. Their on-ice chemistry is off the charts, and they are playing a consistent 60-minute game night after night. It’s clear that the team is creating something special in New Jersey, and they have the potential to surpass their historic playoff run two years ago.



