Blues Must Trade for Blue Jackets’ David Jiricek

Jim Montgomery’s tenure in St. Louis kicked off with a bang, as the Blues delivered a dominant 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The team played their best game of the season, with 10 players registered at least one point. While Montgomery’s first win showed plenty of promise, there’s still work ahead. Since he has yet to fully familiarize himself with the roster or establish his systems, now is an ideal opportunity to reshape the team, making acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek a must-make move.

Who is David Jiricek?

Blues fans should be familiar with the Jiricek name, as David’s brother, Adam, was selected by the team in the first round (No. 16) of the 2024 NHL Draft by St. Louis. The Czechia natives are each defenseman and grew up playing junior hockey together.

David Jiricek was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (No. 6) of the 2022 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut that season. However, he has split time over the past two seasons with the Clevland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Blue Jackets in the NHL. Over 86 career AHL games, he has 14 goals and 59 points, while in 53 NHL games, he has one goal and 11 points.

While the point production in the NHL does not stand out, Jiricek has amassed his success as a teenager in two leagues comprised of adults. As well, he is not an offensive defense, but rather a physical, two-way defenseman. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds and is known for his poise under pressure, high hockey IQ, and ability to control the net-front areas.

Jiricek has done everything right since getting drafted by the Blue Jackets two years ago, yet the franchise decided to send him to the AHL last week for further development. As a result, fans began to speculate the young defenseman was frustrated with the franchise, and top insiders like Elliotte Friedman have granted truth to this speculation. So, if Jiricek is now available, the Blues must do whatever they can to bring him home.

David Jiricek is a Perfect Fit

The Blues have assembled a promising mix of veterans and prospects, but only within the forward group. On defense, Colton Parayko has been a reliable top-four presence throughout his 10 NHL seasons. However, at 31 years old, he likely won’t be at his peak when the Blues enter their contention window.

Philip Broberg, Theo Lindstein, Colin Ralph, Lukas Fischer, and Michael Buchinger are exciting options to headline the left side of the defenseman, but only Broberg and Lindstein have top-pairing potential. On the right side, Adam Jiricek is the only prospect in the Blues system who holds top-four potential, but an offseason knee injury has hindered his development. So, bringing in David Jiricek would be a perfect fit to round out the young defense corps.

David Jiricek is NHL-Ready

Despite being sent down to the AH, it is clear Jiricek is NHL-ready. He played 43 NHL games last season and was very efficient in his limited role, finishing third on the team in assists per 60 minutes and fifth in points per 60 minutes. Though he has yet to find the scoresheet through six games this season, he holds a 58.2 expected goals percentage (xG%), the highest among Columbus defensemen.

The Blues not only lack right-handed talent among their defenseman prospects but also on the NHL roster. Below Parayko on the depth chart is Justin Faulk, and while fans remember him fondly for his contributions to the 2019 Stanley Cup victory, his play has since declined.

David Jiricek, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Through 23 games this season, Faulk has just one goal and five points. As well, he owns a 42.9 goals percentage (G%) and 48 xG%. At even strength, those numbers drop to 41.7 G% and 43.8 xG%. He has not posted a single-season even-strength xG% above 50% since the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run, and his G% has been on the decline since, too., sitting below 50% each of the past three seasons. Not to mention, he is already 32 years old, so he is unlikely to have a career resurgence.

Below Faulk on the depth chart is a massive question mark. Matthew Kessel has seen the most time in that role, but Ryan Suter and Pierre-Olivier Joseph have gotten runs, too. All three have been solid, but none appear to be the long-term solution. With so much uncertainty and a lack of organizational depth, it is imperative to fill this void, and trading for David Jiricek is the perfect solution.

What Would a Trade Cost?

Now comes the challenging part of this proposal. Truth be told, the Blue Jackets should not be shopping Jiricek. He is young and they are still rebuilding, so it makes far more sense for them to hold on to one of their best prospects. Yet, if they decide to move him, the value could be anything.

In a trade, Columbus would likely want a young, NHL-ready forward in return. For the Blues, they have a few of those. Zach Dean could make sense in a package. The 21-year-old was a former first-round pick who has an assist in three AHL games this season. Zachary Bolduc would also make sense, but his dominant performance in Montgomery’s debut makes him an unlikely trade candidate.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky are likely untouchable for St. Louis, as the two top prospects have been outstanding to start the 2024-25 season. General manager Doug Armstrong has consistently praised them in his media appearances while committing to the four to five seasons retool, meaning trades including either are off the table.

The Blues’ 2025 second and third-round picks belong to the Edmonton Oilers due to the offer sheets for Broberg and Dylan Holloway, but they still have their own 2025 first-round pick. They could use it to acquire Jiricek, but there would likely be a top-10 protection in a trade. So, that does not leave many options.

If a trade were to occur, the Blues would likely have to put a package of three or so assets together. Dean would be the headline, with someone like Ralph, Fischer, or Buchinger joining. From there, a future second-round draft pick could make sense as the Blues are unlikely to part ways with the first-rounder. Whether this be enough for Jiricek is unknown, as Columbus will likely find a suitor who can offer a first-round pick or a better prospect, but not both.

According to multiple insiders, trade talks are heating up, and Jiricek could be moved at any moment. It’s hard to imagine Armstrong isn’t involved, though his level of commitment remains uncertain. Fortunately for St. Louis, Armstrong has demonstrated a willingness to be aggressive in recent months, and acquiring Jiricek would be a smart move—suggesting that a trade for the elite prospect could be on the horizon.