St. Louis Blues’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

The St. Louis Blues are undergoing a retool and as a result, they have made five first-round picks over the past three drafts. Despite having just one top-10 pick in that span, they have done a great job finding value with many of their selections. Today, they have one of the stronger prospect pools in the NHL.

10. Adam Jecho

Adam Jecho is a 6-foot-5 winger who was selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2024 Draft. He is a very talented offensive weapon with impressive vision, hands, and playmaking abilities. He needs to work on his two-way and physical game, as well as his skating, but for a third-round pick, he has a pretty high upside. A future in the Blues’ bottom six is likely, with the upside of becoming a borderline middle-six option if his development continues. He is close to four seasons away from reaching the NHL at the earliest.

9. Colin Ralph

Colin Ralph was also selected by the Blues in the 2024 Draft, except in the second round. The 6-foot-4, left-handed defenseman played for Shattuck St. Mary’s last season and is committed to St. Cloud State University this season. He has strong hands and skating, evident in his dominant offensive performance last season.

Ralph still has to work on his defensive instinct, reach, and overall consistency, but he is someone who projects as a lower-risk, lower-reward prospect. His future on the Blues’ defense will likely be as a bottom-pairing, two-way defenseman who can spend time on the penalty kill if needed. He is at least three seasons from reaching the NHL, likely closer to four or five.

8. Ondrej Kos

Ondrej Kos was one of the more underrated prospects in the 2024 Draft. The 18-year-old left winger was selected in the third round by the Blues. Despite being a Czechia native, he has spent the past few seasons in Finland’s junior hockey system. He is a great skater who positions himself well in the defensive zone. At 6-foot-1, he is relatively average size, but he is not afraid to get physical. He is a hard worker whose skillset will translate well to North America.

Kos still needs to work on his offensive upside and consistency, especially his shot. Watching him play, it is clear he is talented, but he has not yet translated his skillset to the scoresheet. He may be close to three seasons away from reaching the NHL due to his elite defensive play, but it could make more sense to let him develop his offensive game for an extra season or two, leaving him likely to see the NHL in four to five seasons.

7. Zach Dean

Zach Dean was selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights but traded to the Blues at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Since joining St. Louis, his offensive production has plummeted. The 21-year-old had just nine goals and 14 points in 49 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL last season. He also went pointless in nine NHL games. Since he is still young, fans should not panic, but a strong campaign this season is imperative for the young center’s development.

6. Zach Bolduc

Zach Bolduc was selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft by the Blues and had a promising start to his career. After two dominant offensive seasons with the Québec Remparts of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, he joined the Thunderbirds last season where he scored eight goals and 25 points in 50 AHL games. He also had five goals and nine points in 25 NHL games.

Bolduc is a strong skater with soft hands, impressive vision, and a well-rounded skillset. Regarding his future, he should see time in the NHL again this season, whether it be making the roster out of training camp or as a midseason call-up following more conditioning in the AHL. His upside is becoming a middle-six center, with the potential to develop into a respected second-liner.

5. Theo Lindstein

Theo Lindstein was selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft by the Blues and had a strong first season in the organization. Specifically at the 2024 World Junior Championship (WJC) for Sweden, the young defenseman shined, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games. Not only did he produce offensively, but his defensive game was among the best in the tournament through his skating and positioning.

Theo Lindstein, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Lindstein will suit up for Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season, presumably in a bottom-four role. Given his ability to play in one of the top Men’s hockey leagues in the world, he is only two or so seasons away from reaching the NHL. If he can continue to build his offensive game, he should have a lengthy NHL career as a smooth-skating, two-way defenseman on the Blues’ second defensive pairing.

4. Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg was selected by the Blues four picks before Lindstein in the 2023 Draft. Also a Swede from the SHL, Stenberg played both center and left wing during his time with Frolunda HC. He is a dynamic playmaker who excels in transition. He knows how to utilize his smaller frame to squeeze past defenders, and his vision and hockey instinct help him translate his talent to the scoresheet.

Stenberg struggled offensively last season, scoring just three goals and six points in 31 SHL games. However, as an 18-year-old these numbers are not too concerning, so another season or two of development as he progresses up the depth chart should see his production improve. Considering he will be suiting up for Malmö Redhawks instead of Frolunda this season, he is likely to see an elevated role, hopefully into his new squad’s top-six.

3. Adam Jiricek

Adam Jiricek was selected by the Blues with the 16th pick of the 2024 Draft despite missing much of the season with an injury. Before the injury, he showcased a dominant two-way, physical game. His hockey IQ was among the best in the draft class, and his skill set is easily translatable to the NHL.

Even with the injury, there should be much confidence that Jiricek can develop into a top-four defenseman. Due to his limited offensive upside, a future on the Blues’ top pair is unlikely, but his well-rounded game should see him in the NHL sooner rather than later as a dominant two-way, second-pairing defenseman.

2. Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky was selected by the Blues with the 10th pick in the 2023. After developing in Slovakia, he joined the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season, scoring 45 goals and 88 points in 52 games. These numbers are even more impressive given that this was his first season in North America. A similarly situated prospect is Eduard Sale of the Seattle Kraken, a fellow 2023 first-round pick, who had just 15 goals and 38 points in 49 OHL games in his first season in North America.

Dvorsky is a mobile, two-way center with a skillful, well-rounded game. He contributes from all areas in the offensive zone and his hands and IQ stick out the most. Expected to join Sudbury again this season, Dvorsky should be a contender for an NHL gig in the 2025-26 season. He projects to be a great top-six center with a first-line upside if he can continue his development.

1. Jimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud was a 2022 first-round pick by the Blues and has dominated throughout his development so far. Over the past two seasons, the young sniper has scored 42 goals and 84 points in 79 games for the University of Minnesota. In the 2023 and 2024 WJCs, he tallied 10 goals and 21 points in 13 games for the United States.

Snuggerud will be returning to the University of Minnesota this season, but he is expected to join the Blues not long after. The sky is the limit for the 20-year-old winger, with many believing he has the upside to become a 35+ goal, 70+ point contributor in the Blues’ top six throughout his prime.

The Blues have a very strong prospect pool that covers each position group. With NHL forwards Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Pavel Buchnevich signed longterm, it will be interesting to see how these prospects mesh into the current roster’s construction.