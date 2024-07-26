3 Manitoba Moose Players to Watch in 2024-25

The Manitoba Moose will begin a new season on Oct. 12 — their 25th since coming to Winnipeg for the 1996-97 International Hockey League season — with an interesting mix of promising high-round draft picks, still-young returnees, and veterans.

The Winnipeg Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate were awful during the first half of 2023-24 but rebounded in the second half to finish fifth in the Central Division with a 34-35-2-1 record and make the Calder Cup Playoffs. However, they were quickly swept in the best-of-three preliminary round by the Texas Stars.

Head coach Mark Morrison should have a motivated bunch under his wing this season, as a number of players will be looking to make the next steps in their young careers and catch the eye of the big club’s brass.

Chaz Lucius

Is Chaz Lucius a write-off? This season could answer that question.

The 2021 18th-overall pick, due to his ever-lengthening injury history, is increasingly looking like a compromised asset. Last season, his first full professional campaign, he had to have season-ending ankle surgery after recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) with the Moose in 17 games.

It was the forward’s fourth season-ending surgery in as many years, all of which have limited him to 71 games since the start of 2021-22 and have cost him significant development time.

In January, 2023, while playing with the Portland Winterhawks after winning bronze with the United States at the World Juniors and his first stint with the Moose, he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and ended his season. It was terrible timing as he was dominating with the Western Hockey League club, recording five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in just six games.

In 2019, he underwent a knee surgery that involved replacing the bone marrow with bone marrow from his back and the recovery required him to spend six weeks in a wheelchair and another six weeks in a heavy brace, “basically learning how to walk all over again.” (From ‘Jets prospect Chaz Lucius proving he can get through anything,’ Winnipeg Sun, Sept. 13, 2023.)

In 2020-21, after being drafted by the Jets, he sustained a hand injury and then had to have an ankle surgery which ended his first season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers after just 24 games.

Lucius skated at the Jets Development Camp in early July in a yellow non-contact jersey and was said to be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab and recovery process.

“I would have loved to see what would have happened if I played the whole (2023-24 season)”, Lucius said at camp. “I think definitely my opportunity next year would be a bit different. But I’m in the situation I’m in, I can’t control that. The only thing I can control now is just getting back and feeling 100 per cent and playing hockey again, that’s the most important thing.”

“I know what I need to do,” he continued. “Whether that’s a whole year in the AHL or maybe if I’m playing great hockey I can hopefully get a game or two next year, that would be awesome as well. First and foremost, I just need to stay healthy and prove I can play consistent hockey.” (from ‘Lucius a well of untapped potential,’ Winnipeg Free Press, July 5, 2024.)

You can bet the organization will be keeping close tabs on Lucius and his health this AHL season. He possesses great speed and acceleration, a high hockey IQ, and two-way ability, but at some point they’ll need to stop banking on him becoming a top-six NHLer if he can’t stay healthy. He still has two years left on the entry-level contract (ELC) he signed in 2022 as it slid once.

Parker Ford

Parker Ford took major steps forward in his first full professional season, recording 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 72 games to finish sixth on the Moose in scoring after having a cup of coffee with the team in 2022-23.

The now 24-year-old undrafted centre/winger, signed after four seasons at Providence College, showcased a wicked shot, good speed through the neutral zone, a willingness to get into the dirty areas in front of the net, and some sandpaper as the right-winger on the Moose’s “identity” third line of he, Kristian Reichel, and Jeffrey Viel. It was a trio Morrison kept together as much as possible through all the line shuffling and personnel changes AHL teams often endure, and one Morrison often went to to begin a period or to swing the momentum.

Parker Ford, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Entering 2024-25, Reichel and Viel are gone, having signed in Germany and with the Boston Bruins, respectively. With a couple of top-six Moose forwards potentially making the jump to the Jets, a top-six Moose assignment and a leadership role with new linemates could be in the cards for Ford in the second year of his two-year ELC. Because of his four-year college stint and two years in the United States Hockey League prior to that, he will be one of the older players on the team.

Ford, in a postseason media availability, said playing in the AHL and against stiffer competition required some adjustments but was grateful for to suit up for all 72 Moose contests. He credited playing with Reichel and Viel as helping his development.

Thomas Milic

Milic stole the Moose crease in his rookie season at only 20 years old. There should be huge eyes on him and his sophomore campaign as he could be a strong backup for Connor Hellebuyck a few seasons down the line.

The now 21 year old began last season in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, getting an All-Star nod by posting an 11-3-3 record, 2.45 GAA, .908 SV%, and a pair of shutouts. The Moose, meanwhile, were having a historically-bad first half and both their goaltenders, Collin Delia and Oskari Salminen, were playing terribly.

Milic, who joined the Moose amidst an 11-game losing streak from December through most of January, took the crease from Delia and Salminen and never relinquished it. He posted a 19-9-2 record, 2.72 GAA, and .900 SV% down the stretch while capturing his first professional shutout and playing an instrumental role in dragging the Moose out of the basement and to the playoffs.

With Delia and Salminen gone, the Moose starter’s role for 2024-25 is undisputedly Milic’s. The organization also brought in goaltenders Eric Comrie and Kaapo Kakhonen on July 1 and the pair will battle to replace the departed Laurent Brossoit as Hellebuyck’s backup.

Whoever is sent down will have an important role to play in not only staying mentally ready to jump to the NHL in case of injury but also in mentoring Milic. Comrie is 29 and holds many Moose records from three prior stints in the Jets’ organization and Kahkonen is 27 with 139 games of NHL experience. Playing in tandem with and being around a solid veteran could help Milic immensely.