Jets Prospect Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Thomas Milic has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, the Manitoba Moose announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who will be one of two goaltenders for the Central Division All-Stars, holds an 8-4-2 record, 2.57 goals-against average (GAA), .902 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout in 15 American Hockey League (AHL) appearances this season with the Moose. He has rebounded nicely after a rough 2024-25.

The 2023 fifth-round pick also made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and appeared in two more NHL games after while Connor Hellebuyck was out due to arthroscopic knee surgery.

Milic, in 69-career AHL games, has a 32-25-7 record with a 2.91 GAA, .893 SV%, and two shutouts. He holds an 0-1-0 record, 3.46 GAA, and .871 SV% in his three NHL appearances.

The 2026 AHL All-Star classic takes place at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., on Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Wednesday, Feb. 11.





