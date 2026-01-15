3 Washington Capitals Will Go for Gold in the Olympics

Excitement is building as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games draw near, with an official kickoff date of Feb. 6. Perhaps one of the most exciting Olympic storylines is the return of NHL players to the ice hockey tournament (NHL players have not been able to participate in competition since 2014).

Related: Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Tournament

Three members of the Washington Capitals will be representing their home countries at the Olympic Games. Forward Tom Wilson and goaltender Logan Thompson will join Canada, and defenseman Martin Fehervary will take the ice with Slovakia. It’s exciting to get to see team favorites on an international stage, and Canada in particular is expected to go far in the tournament.

These players have earned their roster spots due to their recent performances with the Capitals. Their seasons have been stellar, and they are sure to be valued members of their Olympic squads.

Tom Wilson

Wilson is a veteran Capitals forward who is no stranger to tough competition. He was a key member of the Capitals during their 2018 Stanley Cup Championship run, posting 15 points in 21 games that postseason while averaging 17:45 of ice time per game.

This season, the right winger has been a standout star with an astounding 42 points in 41 games. Despite being out for a handful of games with an injury, he is still a point-per-game forward who is known for his physical, aggressive play style. He is unafraid to use his size and body to his advantage, checking opponents and battling for the puck in key moments.

Willson is the true definition of a two-way forward who defends the puck physically while also handling it tactfully toward the net and accurately passing it to teammates. He is also a known leader off the ice and has been jokingly dubbed the squad’s “bus driver”; that is, nothing works right or gets anywhere without him. Wilson will bring both competitive play and a positive off-ice presence to Canada as they go for gold.

Logan Thompson

Goaltender Thompson is a newer member of the Capitals, in his second with the team. He was originally brought to the squad to back up Charlie Lindgren, but quickly proved himself to be capable of starting in goal more games than not. Thompson has started 33 games this season.

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His abilities are superb — not once in his six-season professional career has his save percentage (SV%) dropped below .900 and this season, it stands at .916, the second highest in the league behind Scott Wedgewood. Thompson has a 2.34 goals against average this season, putting him in fourth place in the league for that statistic. Only Wedgewood, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Brandon Bussi have fewer goals against.

Thompson will be joined by former Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who now plays for the Los Angeles Kings, and Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues in Canada’s crease. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff distributes their time in the net, as all three goalies are reliable and talented. Thompson has the most favorable statistics of the three.

Martin Fehervary

Fehervary is in his sixth season with the Capitals, beginning in 2020-21, and has been a prominent member of the blue line since the 2021-22 season, when he played 79 games. Fehervary has played near-full seasons with the team since then, only missing a handful of games due to various injuries and illnesses.

He is a talented defender and skilled playmaker; he has consistently recorded more assists than goals, as he is an accurate passer who can find open lanes easily and use his size, physicality, and force to get and maintain possession of the puck.

He makes a difference every time he is on the ice, boasting a plus-14 rating and averaging 18:58 of ice time per game this season. As a defenseman, he stands out with 55 hits and 93 blocked shots a little more than halfway through the season. Offensively, Fehervary has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and will be a solid and reliable addition to the Slovakian team as they chase a medal this year.

While the Olympic Games officially get underway on Feb. 6, the men’s ice hockey tournament does not begin until Feb. 11. Fehervary will participate in the first game of the competition, when Slovakia faces Finland. We will see Wilson, Thompson, and Canada the following day as they play Czechia.