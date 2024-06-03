Ondrej Kos — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ondrej Kos

2023-24 Team: KOOVEE (Finland)

Date of Birth: March 7, 2006

Place of Birth: Kurim, Czechia

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Ondrej Kos caught lots of attention at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he and Team Czechia delivered an impressive performance. Despite being Czech-born, Kos has spent the last two seasons in Finland, developing within Ilves’ system. This season, he has spent most of his time on loan to Koovee in the Mestis (Finland’s second-tier men’s league), where he has showcased his offensive skills alongside Sebastian Soini.

One of the best aspects of Kos’ game is his relentless competitiveness every time he’s on the ice. He never takes a shift off and always keeps his feet moving. Kos excels at applying pressure both on the forecheck and the backcheck, constantly hounding the puck carrier. His relentless pursuit often puts opposing defenders under pressure when retrieving the puck. Kos demonstrates unwavering determination to win puck battles in both the offensive and defensive zones. It’s important to note that due to his slight stature, he may not be as effective as he could be at the moment, but Kos’s exceptional work ethic sets him apart as a player.

He is also an excellent skater, which complements his high compete level. Kos can swiftly move down the ice thanks to his impressive first step and top-end speed. He often outpaces his opponents and excels in the transition game, frequently leading rushes and acting as the puck carrier on his line despite typically being the youngest player. One consistent observation about Kos is his ability to maintain puck possession, as he possesses excellent balance and core strength, making it difficult for opponents to knock him off the puck. It’s exciting to think about how much he will improve as he gains more weight and can grow his physicality game with all his natural abilities.

NHL Draft Projection

With his size, skating ability, and defensive IQ, he can be a quality forward with room to grow more in the offensive zone. Though he needs to grow more, produce more offensively, and make smarter plays, it wouldn’t be shocking to see his name in the third round, the latest the fourth round.

Quotables

“Kos has impressed in our viewings reaching back to the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament last summer, where he stood out as one of the top defensive forwards at the showing. Since, he has continued to convince us with refined defensive habits, a possession-oriented approach, and a composed on-puck game. His puck skills remain raw, but he has shown flashes of intriguing playmaking and use of his processing speed and speed differentials to create gaps in defensive structures. The upside may be a bit limited with Kos, but once he grows into his frame, we expect him to play reliable and consistent minutes in an NHL bottom-six. – DobberProspects, Sebastian High”

“Kos is a tall / lean forward who plays with consistent compete and energy. In time he will add more weight and strength to his frame, which should lead to more impact in all three zones – especially in the offensive zone around the net. Solid pace. Reliable hockey sense. Potential depth NHL player in time. The kind of prospect who isn’t likely to produce a ton of offense but can check and kill penalties.” Elite Prospects

“Given Kos played on the first line for almost the entire tournament, I was disappointed in his production. He had just one goal and didn’t even register a shot in the quarterfinal game when Czechia needed him most. He’s still intriguing because he’s a decent all-around player with good speed and a big frame, but this felt like a letdown compared to his play at the Hlinka.” Daily Faceoff, Steven Ellis

Strengths

Defensive IQ

Skating

Physicality

Compete

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shot

Playmaking

Offensive production

NHL Projection

Kos has the natural ability to be a factor when he steps on the ice, but he has a lot to work on if he wants to be the best. His defensive game can grow to a Selke award-winning level, but his lack of offensive production will hinder his stats. He is a bona fide top-six, a two-way star with significant improvements, and the idea is that he fully grows from his weaknesses. If he struggles to develop his offensive game, he can still succeed with many teams in a middle-six penalty-killing, defensive role.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence 4.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Ondrej Kos Stats

