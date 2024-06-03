Colorado Avalanche Free Agent Targets

The Colorado Avalanche have some work cut out for them this free agency, with some key players becoming unrestricted free agents (UFAs). With the likes of Jonathan Drouin, Casey Mittelstadt, and potentially Sean Walker all needing new contracts, they have little to no cap space to sign big-name free agents this summer. With a little more than $15 million in cap space to spend on free agents, they need to be smart on who they re-sign and maximize their cap space to fill their roster to contend for the Stanley Cup once again.

The Avalanche are expected to focus on bargain shopping this offseason. Changes are anticipated, with a majority of their postseason bottom six becoming UFAs. While Colorado may re-sign some of them, it’s also essential to consider adding new players. Here are a few potential targets for the Avalanche to consider this summer. This list may not include some of the most exciting players; it will consist of some forwards and defensemen they could sign in free agency that shouldn’t cost too much but could be great pieces in the Avalanche system.

Oliver Kylington

This player would bring unique talent and his skating style would align well with the Avalanche’s play style. Oliver Klyington had a breakout season in 2021-22, scoring nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points and a whopping plus-34 rating, including four power-play points. However, he took a break from the game in the following season to focus on his mental health. He made a comeback with the Flames, playing 33 games and performing well, though only scoring three goals and five assists for eight points.

He earned $2.5 million last season, but due to his limited playtime in the previous years, he might have to accept a lower salary to continue his NHL career. He could be an excellent choice for a low-risk investment, and there’s potential to sign him for a year and negotiate a more substantial contract in the future. Playing on the left side will also allow future defensive prospects to come up and share ice time with him and grow their game.

Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson stands out from the other options because, when he is healthy, he is a top-six forward. However, he struggled with injuries last season and only played in 18 games. If he is open to it, the Avalanche could potentially persuade him to sign a one-year deal. They could convince him to focus on staying healthy, play alongside talented teammates, and then enter the market again next year. Although there are no guarantees due to his more diminutive stature and injury history, his speed would be a good fit in Colorado. Despite the possibility of other teams offering him more money than Colorado, the Avalanche could sell him on the chance of earning more in the long term if he believes in himself.

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Arvidsson could be a perfect fit with the Avalanche if he can stay healthy. He has shown his offensive skill set throughout his career, scoring 30 goals twice when he was with the Nashville Predators and hitting the 60-point mark in those seasons. He struggled the following seasons but has been almost revitalized with the Los Angeles Kings. He scored 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 77 games during the 2022-23 season, but more importantly, he scored 15 power-play goals when the Kings had the fourth-best power-play in the league. His addition to the Avalanche offense and power-play system could be perfect.

William Carrier

The Avalanche have had difficulty dealing with this player for a long time, so why not consider bringing him on board? Although he has struggled to stay in the lineup, he could bring a needed aggressive edge to the bottom six. Let’s be honest; he’s also a pretty good player. He could replace and upgrade Brandon Duhaime if the move were to happen. He is physical, quick, and relentless when chasing the puck; he is also able to play on the penalty kill, using his abilities to help defensively without being pressured for his lack of offensive game. However, he has shown resourcefulness in scoring, putting up back-to-back 20-point seasons in the previous two seasons.

Before the end of last season, he had a streak of more than seven seasons with more than 110 hits, but due to not being in the lineup as often as the seasons before, he finished with 90 hits in 39 games, which is still impressive. At 29 years old, a contract shouldn’t be expensive, and a multi-year one wouldn’t be that bad if the option presents itself. There are a lot of options like Carrier in free agency, but it comes down to who General Manager Chris MacFarland and President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic consider best to bolster their bottom six. Carrier is a top option available.

Joel Edmundson

The Avalanche have shown interest in Joel Edmundson in the past, so it would make sense for them to consider him if he becomes a free agent on July 1. He’s 31 years old, and staying healthy has been a challenge for him. If the Avalanche decide to part ways with Jack Johnson, Edmundson could step in and take on Johnson’s role from last season, potentially improving the team. Edmundson’s cap hit was $3.5 million last season, but he will likely get less in free agency. However, teams can sometimes make surprising decisions on July 1, and as stated, it’s essential the Avalanche value their money and their contracts going forward.

His point production could have been better last season; playing with the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who he was traded to, he scored one goal and five assists for six assists in 53 games. Though his role on a potential pairing with someone like Sam Malinski, he could really focus on his defensive work while letting Malinski grow his offensive game.

From now to July 1 and onward, it will be exciting to see what decisions the Avalanche want to make and how they spend their cap. They have time to prepare some contract extensions and prepare for those they value more. It will be exciting to see what people get paid and the discussions around them.