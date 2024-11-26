Oilers Should Target Rangers’ Jacob Trouba in Trade

The Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers have both experienced somewhat sluggish starts to their respective 2024-25 seasons.

Through their first 20 games of the campaign, both teams find themselves in fourth place in their divisions. Struggling to play with consistency and lacking either offensively or defensively, the status quo simply won’t do for two teams with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations. Despite the early season struggles of each team, it came as somewhat of a surprise on Nov. 25 when Elliotte Friedman posted that the Rangers are interested in making trades to shake up their roster, and could consider moving on from Jacob Trouba or Chris Kreider in the right deal. Both Trouba and Kreider are long-time members of the Rangers and key pieces within New York’s lineup, so the decision to move on from one or both would be a dramatic one.

Trading for the Trouba Train

If the Oilers were to land Trouba in a deal, it would immediately make them a more difficult and intimidating team to play against.

At the moment, Edmonton doesn’t play an overly physical brand of hockey. Aside from Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse, the majority of the team’s defenders are relatively slight and easy to overpower below the goal line. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing more than 200 pounds, the addition of Trouba – widely regarded as one of the best hitters in the NHL – would afford the Oilers an added edge and would do wonders in keeping opposing players on their toes. Sure, his offensive game has been slipping in the wrong direction in recent years, but he wouldn’t be added to score goals or contribute offensively. With two of the best players in the world leading the team’s attack, he would simply be tasked with moving the puck and playing a heavy brand of hockey.

In his sixth season with the Rangers, could trading for Trouba prove to be just what the Oilers need? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now 30 years old, Trouba has this season and one more remaining on his current contract. While he does have a modified no-trade clause this campaign that allows him to submit a 15-team no-trade list, few turn down the opportunity to play alongside Connor McDavid. Carrying an annual cap hit of $8 million, it’s no secret that his deal isn’t a team-friendly one. If the Oilers were to take a stab at landing the Rochester, Michigan, native, it would require the Rangers to take a contract of similar value and term in return. In need of an offensive boost, Evander Kane could be an attractive option for New York. Like Trouba, Kane has this year and next on his current contract and currently owns an annual cap hit of $5.1 million. If the Rangers were willing to absorb a portion of Trouba’s salary over two seasons to facilitate a trade, Kane could very well become a fan favourite in New York once he returns from injury owing to his heavy and skilled play.

Why a Deal Makes Sense

The Rangers need an offensive boost, and the Oilers need greater depth on their blue line.

If the two teams were to swing a substantial and unexpected trade, each club could stand to benefit on their road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although the contract coming Edmonton’s way would be difficult to look at, especially next to Nurse’s deal, New York could take the edge off by retaining a portion of Trouba’s salary. With added grit and toughness on their blue line, the Oilers would become a much more difficult team to play against in what is quickly shaping up to be an incredibly competitive Pacific Division. In addition, Edmonton would be landing a highly-regarded player to their leadership group who boasts a wealth of recent playoff experience.

Leadership, grit, and physicality are all essential to any successful team. In trading for Trouba, Edmonton would be improving all three as they set their sights on the Stanley Cup Playoffs with unfinished business fresh in mind.