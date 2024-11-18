Blues Are Making a Mistake With Zachary Bolduc’s Development

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, the St. Louis Blues have been on a decline, leading them to initiate a self-described retool in recent seasons. This shift has allowed them to make several early to mid-first-round draft selections, including Zachary Bolduc in 2021. A former top prospect, Bolduc excelled in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) during his four-season stint. However, since turning pro in 2023, he has not found the same level of success.

Who is Bolduc?

Bolduc was selected in the first round by the Blues in the 2021 NHL Draft following their Round 1 exit to the Colorado Avalanche. It was at this point the franchise decided to transition to the future, and bringing in Bolduc was part of this plan. At the time, he was a likely first-round pick with rankings ranging from 13th to 30th. When the Blues drafted the center at 17th overall, the fanbase was generally happy.

Bolduc’s strengths were his skating, shot, and hockey IQ. He finished just over a point-per-game with Rimouski Océanic during his shortened 2020-21 draft-year season, but the eye test showed he was capable of much more. He made smart decisions with the puck and drove play down the ice. He had the skill set to dominate the scoresheet, so finding consistency was the next step.

Related: 9 Thoughts Through Blues’ First 13 Games of 2024-25

Then, he was sent to the Québec Remparts in a blockbuster QMJHL trade ahead of the 2021-22 season, and there, he found consistency. Over the next two seasons, he scored 105 goals and 209 points in 126 games, finishing fourth in goals and points during the 2022-23 season. As a result, Blues fans got very excited for their top prospect. However, they would have to wait a bit longer to see him reach the NHL.

Bolduc’s 2023-24 Season

Following two additional seasons in the QMJHL, Bolduc began the 2023-24 season in the American Hockey League with the Blues’ affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team was not very good, finishing the season with a 30-37-3-2 record, second to last in the Atlantic Division and seventh to last in the entire league. Nonetheless, Bolduc was given ample opportunity, playing in the top six and spending time on special teams. However, in the middle of February, the team decided to promote him to the NHL, potentially too early in his career. Promoting a prospect like Bolduc so early was a gamble, and the team’s subsequent decisions did little to support his development.

Zack Bolduc, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bolduc debuted on Feb. 22 against the New York Islanders alongside Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours and registered just 9:57 of ice time. This is understandable for an NHL debut, but this limited ice time persisted. Bolduc finished his 25 NHL games with an average of just 12:01 times on ice per game, and a median of 11:14. He registered less than 10 minutes of ice time on eight different occasions, including a March 23 matchup against the Minnesota Wild where he played less than six minutes.

Notably, Bolduc finished his 25 NHL games with just 15 minutes of powerplay ice time. This was even less ice time than Jakub Vrana, who registered 18 more minutes in four fewer games. Regardless, this was Bolduc’s first taste of NHL action, so taking it slow, even in the NHL, was an understandable decision. Now in the 2024-25 season, these decisions have become unexplainable.

2024-25 Is Going Downhill

The Blues have played 19 games this season, and despite a string of injuries, Bolduc has only appeared in 14 of them. He has averaged 11:38 of ice time, a drop from last season’s 12:01, and has been scratched in three of the team’s past four games. In his limited minutes, has has logged just 16 minutes on the power play—comparable to players like Alexandre Texier and Oskar Sundqvist.

Despite his limited role, Bolduc has been one of the Blues’ most efficient forwards. He’s currently third on the team in assists per 60 minutes (1.47), ninth in points per 60 minutes (1.47), third in Corsi (55%), first in goals percentage (61.5%), and eighth in expected goals percentage (51.2%), according to MoneyPuck. While he has been exceptional, he has shown promise, making his struggle to earn more ice time seem unjustified.

The ongoing benching and bottom-six placement of Bolduc raise questions about the decisions of head coach Drew Bannister and general manager Doug Armstrong. Keeping the 21-year-old in the NHL with such a limited role is counterproductive. If he is not going to receive consistent top-nine minutes, sending him down to Springfield for regular ice time would be the better choice. There is no shame in letting a young forward develop, but mishandling his development is a silly decision. For a team without a clear direction, prioritizing veteran ice time over nurturing a young, promising prospect appears short-sighted.