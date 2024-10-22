Blues Sign Jake Neighbours to 2-Year Contract Extension

The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jake Neighbours to a two-year contract extension worth an annual average value (AAV) of $3.75 million. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He has three points (two goals and one assist) in six games this season.

Neighbours broke out for the Blues last season, scoring 38 points (27 goals and 11 assists) in 77 games. The Calgary native has been an instrumental part of the team’s middle six as a smooth-skating, offensive-first winger. He may not be producing at the offensive level fans are looking for, but his talent and work ethic will surely lead him down that path.

Prior to joining the Blues, Neighbours scored 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists) in 30 games as captain of the Edmonton Oilers Kings of the Western Hockey League, one of Canada’s premier junior leagues. He then joined the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, tallying 16 points (nine goals and seven assists) in 23 games.

Neighbour’s extension is amid a franchise retool in St. Louis. Forwards Dylan Holloway, Zack Bolduc, and Dalibor Dvorsky are among the talent breaking through in the current era, and prospects Jimmy Snuggerud and Otto Stenberg are not far behind. Neighbours’ extension leaves him in St. Louis through the 2026-27 season.