NHL Rumors: Flames, Penguins, Canucks, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how long have the Calgary Flames been looking to add another center? Meanwhile, are the Pittsburgh Penguins considering placing goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers? Is Elias Pettersson too focused on what’s being said about him in the Vancouver market? Finally, the Montreal Canadiens got the news that forward Juraj Slafkovsky will be out of action with an injury.

Flames Have Been After a Center Since Lindholm Was Moved

Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy is actively searching for a top-six center after trading Elias Lindholm in January. As per Eric Francis of Sportsnet, Conroy acknowledged the challenge of replacing Lindholm, particularly a right-handed center, but noted that the Flames want to add a long-term solution.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“We lost Lindholm, a right-hand center in your top-six, and that’s something you’d want to find,” Conroy said. He remains committed to acquiring a center between 23 and 25 years old with NHL experience, despite the Flames currently testing Martin Pospisil in the role with promising early results.

Conroy expressed a willingness to part with a first-round pick for the right player, citing a comparable deal like Montreal’s acquisition of Kirby Dach, who cost the Canadiens a first- and third-round pick. He made it clear that the goal is not a quick fix but a strategic acquisition to strengthen the roster long-term.

Potential targets include Barrett Hayton of the Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas or Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras.

Could the Penguins Place Tristan Jarry on Waivers?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly considering drastic options for goaltender Tristan Jarry, including waivers, as his struggles are starting to overshadow his value. Jarry, who is signed through 2027-28 at $5.25 million annually, has been underwhelming this season with a 5.47 GAA and .836 save percentage. Despite head coach Mike Sullivan giving him multiple opportunities to rebound, Jarry’s inconsistent play has raised questions about his future as the Penguins’ starting goaltender.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently speculated on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Penguins may be considering placing Jarry on waivers. “I wondered if they were going to put him on waivers on the weekend, they obviously didn’t,” Friedman said, adding that the team has explored the trade market but found limited interest due to Jarry’s recent performance.

Options like demotion to the minors or a potential buyout next summer have been floated around. If the 29-year-old netminder can’t turn things around soon, the Penguins may need to make a drastic move.

Pettersson Needs to Move Past Public Opinion

Friedman suggested that one of the issues for Elias Pettersson in Vancouver is that he is “well aware of everything that is said about him.” He noted, that because of that, the forward rides the peaks and valleys and that leads to inconsistencies in his play.

Pettersson has struggled this season and there has been talk about how big a mistake it might have been for the Canucks to give him a massive contract extension. Some are wondering if he’s injured or dealing with some kind of issue. Friedman seems to be suggesting this is more a mental issue. The NHL insider added that Pettersson has started to show he’s on the verge of turning things around.

Friedman added that the rewards are high but the risks are high. Is that a tease that maybe Pettersson might be better off somewhere else?

Slafkovsky Injured, Will Be Out at Least a Week

The Montreal Canadiens announced that winger Juraj Slafkovský will miss at least the next week due to an upper-body injury, likely a shoulder issue sustained in practice. While he played through it during Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders, where he recorded two assists, the team has decided to shut him down temporarily.

Slafkovský, the 2022 first-overall pick, had a solid start to the season with one goal and five assists in six games, playing alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. However, the line has struggled defensively, with an expected goals-against rate of 4.41 per 60 minutes, according to MoneyPuck.

In his absence, Michael Pezzetta will make his season debut, but it’s likely Josh Anderson will take Slafkovský’s top-line minutes.