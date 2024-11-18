Maple Leafs’ Newcomers Ekman-Larsson & Stolarz Shaping Toronto’s Season

Offseasons in the NHL are filled with speculation as teams look to bolster their rosters, making strategic signings to fill gaps or add depth. For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 2024 offseason saw the arrival of two key players who have quickly made their presence felt: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (OEL) and Anthony Stolarz. With the season well underway, fans have had enough time to see what they bring to the table, both on and off the ice.

This post will explore how they have adjusted to their roles, contributed to the team’s success, and impacted the locker room culture. I’ll also examine how Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz have performed and how they’ve fit into the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

The Maple Leafs Sign Oliver Ekmann-Larsson and Anthony Stolarz

When the Maple Leafs signed Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz during the offseason, there were questions about how they’d fit into the team. Ekman-Larsson, a veteran defenseman, brought a wealth of experience. However, he also carried a history of highs and lows in his NHL career. Once an elite offensive defenseman with the Arizona Coyotes, his role evolved. Most recently, he showed his physicality during the Florida Panthers’ surprising playoff run to the Stanley Cup. However, after a few inconsistent seasons, it wasn’t clear if he could rediscover his former dominance in Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz, meanwhile, came in with less fanfare but intrigue surrounding his potential. The 30-year-old goaltender had posted strong numbers in limited opportunities. However, there were questions about how he’d perform with a heavier workload and new teammates. Despite being less well-known compared to Ekman-Larsson, Stolarz had the potential to stabilize the Maple Leafs’ crease.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both players arrived in Toronto with something to prove, and their early-season performances have offered insights into how they’re adapting to new roles, teammates, and challenges in a competitive Atlantic Division.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: A Veteran Presence on Defense

After a challenging few seasons, the former Coyotes captain started the season strong, showing signs of his old self with four assists in his first five games. Ekman-Larsson’s ability to read the game and distribute the puck effectively boosted Toronto’s offence, particularly on the power play.

He brings at least three valuable traits to the Maple Leafs. First, his offensive support from the blue line has been an asset. Known for his ability to contribute to the power play, Ekman-Larsson’s precise passing has helped set up crucial goals early in the season, reinvigorating the team’s transition game.

Second, his leadership and experience have been pivotal. With over 1,000 NHL games under his belt, he has become a mentor for young players while stabilizing the defensive core through his veteran presence. Finally, Ekman-Larsson’s physicality and poise have added depth to the Maple Leafs’ back end. While not the most aggressive hitter, his 31 hits demonstrate his willingness to engage physically, and his calm demeanour under pressure provides a steadying influence during critical moments in games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, when he was with the Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite a mid-season scoring drought, Ekman-Larsson remains a critical part of the team, with seven points and a plus-2 rating through 19 games. His longevity and professionalism remind Toronto of its history of reliable defensemen. Might Ekman-Larsson be one of them before his time finishes with the Maple Leafs?

Anthony Stolarz: A Calming Presence in Net

Stolarz has emerged as a critical figure alongside Joseph Woll in the Maple Leafs goaltending rotation. His consistency and composure have been a revelation, helping the team secure wins in tight games. A standout moment came in the recent 4-3 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers when Stolarz made a game-changing save on Connor McDavid, allowing Mitch Marner to seal the win.

Stolarz has quickly established himself as a valuable asset, bringing a blend of skill and composure to the team. His dependable goaltending has been a cornerstone of his contribution. He has proven reliable with a 7-3-2 record, a stellar 2.18 goals-against average (GAA), and a .927 save percentage. He’s consistently kept the team competitive, even in games where Toronto has struggled to generate offence. He’s offered stability in the net when it’s most needed.

Mitch Marner scored for the Maple Leafs against the Oilers after Stolarz’s great stop on McDavid.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stolarz’s ability to deliver clutch performances has also stood out. His highlight-reel saves and rock-solid steadiness in the crease have guaranteed points for the team and endeared him to fans and teammates alike. Beyond his technical skill, Stolarz’s calm presence has visibly boosted the team’s confidence. His steady conduct between the pipes seems to inspire the skaters in front of him, fostering a composed and energized dynamic that has translated into more cohesive team play.

Perhaps the biggest question about him has been answered. Stolarz has easily handled a significant workload this season, proving himself invaluable to Toronto’s defensive efforts.

Together, Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz Are Revitalizing a Maple Leafs’ Identity

Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz have brought different, yet important, dimensions to the Maple Leafs’ game. Ekman-Larsson evokes memories of past elite puck-moving defensemen, while Stolarz offers memories of dependable goalies who have carried the team in playoff runs. Together, their contributions have helped Toronto navigate a competitive Atlantic Division and provided a solid foundation for the team’s early success.

As the season progresses, the Maple Leafs will rely on Ekman-Larsson’s veteran savvy and Stolarz’s steady goaltending to maintain their momentum. Both players have strengthened the roster and brought hope and excitement to fans eager for a deep playoff run.