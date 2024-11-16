Maple Leafs’ Robertson & Tavares Having Very Different Paths in Toronto

On Tuesday night (Nov. 12), Toronto Maple Leafs fans witnessed a moment of immediate excitement as John Tavares scored the game-winning overtime goal in Washington against the Capitals. The goal completed a thrilling three-goal comeback and took home a 4-3 victory for the Maple Leafs. While the win itself was significant, especially given the context of a hard-fought comeback, it’s what this victory could mean for Tavares’ role from now on that has captured our attention and interest. Specifically, Tavares’ inclusion in 3-on-3 overtime situations could mark a new chapter in his tenure with the Maple Leafs.

Former Maple Leafs Coach Sheldon Keefe Never Used Tavares in OT

Historically, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has been praised for his strategic insight, boasting the highest winning percentage of any Maple Leafs coach in the last 50 years. He has also proven himself at various levels before his NHL coaching career, recently taking the New Jersey Devils to the top of the Eastern Conference. However, one move that Keefe was reluctant to do was to use Tavares in overtime situations, despite his career accomplishments.

With 465 goals and 435 points across 457 games, Tavares is one of the most accomplished players in Maple Leafs franchise history. Yet, for much of his tenure, the talented center was relegated to the bench once overtime began. This decision seemed perplexing given that Tavares’ skill set is tailor-made for 3-on-3 hockey.

Was Tavares’ Overtime Absence a Misstep?

Given what happened earlier this week, it’s easy to question Keefe’s reasoning. While Tavares doesn’t boast elite speed, his hockey IQ and playmaking ability are undeniable. In that sense, he’s an ideal candidate for 3-on-3 overtime—a situation that rewards intelligence and puck possession more than pure speed. Tavares has shown his clutch ability multiple times, and the Washington game was a prime example of his capability to rise to the occasion.

The issue was not Tavares’ ability to contribute but the fact that he was often kept off the ice in such situations. In a game where space is abundant and skill is paramount, not having Tavares on the ice in overtime seemed like a missed opportunity.

It would seem that the former Maple Leafs captain is having a bit of a resurgence this season with new head coach Craig Berube at the helm. In retrospect, Keefe might have utilized his captain better. Perhaps, Tuesday’s OT victory signals more chances to see Tavares on the ice in overtime situations. While his speed regularly gets panned, he had the skill to score on a breakaway.

Seeing Tavares skating in overtime seems sorta like a no-brainer from now on.

Nick Robertson Seems Like a Square Peg in a Round Hole

Meanwhile, another issue has been brewing within the Maple Leafs’ lineup. What is the future of young forward Nicholas Robertson? Known for his speed, skill, and goal-scoring ability, Robertson is a dynamic player who has shown flashes of his potential. After scoring 55 goals in 46 games in his final year in juniors and impressing during his American Hockey League (AHL) stints, Robertson seemed primed to make a more significant impact at the NHL level.

However, his fit with the Maple Leafs has not been as seamless as many had hoped. Despite a solid start to the preseason and his ability to score at a pace that would translate to 20 goals over an 82-game season, Robertson has found himself on the outside looking in. The Maple Leafs’ forward depth chart is stacked with top-six talent, meaning there isn’t room for Robertson to play in a role that maximizes his skills. Players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Tavares all occupy higher spots, leaving Robertson to fight for ice time in the bottom six, a role that doesn’t play to his strengths.

Robertson’s size (5-foot-9) and skillset are at odds with the Maple Leafs’ current bottom-six structure, which is more physical and defensively-minded. This mismatch has led to Robertson being scratched in multiple games. When he does play, his ice time has been limited to an average of just 12:15 per game. With only a single goal in 15 games, it’s clear that Robertson hasn’t been able to make the impact he or the team hoped for in such limited opportunities.

Is a Robertson Trade on the Horizon?

Given the lack of opportunities and his limited production, it might be time for the Maple Leafs and Robertson to explore a trade. Robertson’s potential as a 20-goal scorer in a top-six role could be attractive to other teams, especially considering his youth (just 23 years old) and the fact that he seems to have put his injury woes behind him. A trade could allow him to play a more prominent role with a team that values his skill set. At the same time, the Maple Leafs could use the assets they gain to strengthen other areas of their roster, particularly in the physicality department for their bottom-six forwards.

Brad Treliving, the Maple Leafs’ general manager, had assured Robertson that there was a place for him within the organization. Still, it’s becoming increasingly clear that his current role with the team is not ideal. Moving Robertson could benefit both parties by allowing him to thrive elsewhere while giving the Maple Leafs a chance to adjust their lineup to better align with their vision of a physical, hard-working bottom six.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ early-season struggles in optimizing their lineup around key players like Tavares and Robertson highlight the challenges of balancing talent with team needs. The success of Tavares’ overtime goal is a hopeful sign that the former captain remains productive on the ice. However, the team’s ongoing struggle with Robertson’s fit suggests that changes could be coming shortly.

A trade might allow Robertson the chance to shine while letting the Maple Leafs address their needs better moving forward without him. As the season progresses, the next few weeks could be crucial in determining the future of Robertson and his place within the Maple Leafs’ crowded forward ranks.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]