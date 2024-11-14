NHL Rumors: Sabres, Penguins, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are listening and active in trade discussions. Could they be ready to make a move? Meanwhile, one insider believes the Nashville Predators would be a good fit for Sidney Crosby if the superstar center ever decided to move on from the Penguins. How long will Hampus Lindholm be out for the Boston Bruins? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers lost a forward to injury, but is it serious?

Sabres Among the More Active Teams in Trade Discussions

TSN’s Darren Dreger notes that trade discussion is picking up as general managers have more talks about their rosters in face-to-face scenarios. Among the GMs who are active in talks is Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres. Dreger didn’t think anything was imminent, but he noted that the Sabres have a solid pool of prospects and picks, and their inconsistent play has Adams wanting to do something.

Dreger mentioned that Bowen Byram’s name is out there and he’s an example of an experienced defenseman that teams might like. He noted, “I can’t see him getting traded by the Buffalo Sabres and that’s unless the return is can’t miss.”

Is Sidney Crosby a Fit with the Predators?

ESPN insider and NHL analyst Kevin Weekes got people talking on Wednesday when he said he could see a trade fit between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators involving Sidney Crosby. Speaking in a segment on NHL Network, Weekes suggested the Predators would be a solid fit and are of the mindset that a big splash to improve would be something they’d consider.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Why not Sidney Crosby on Broadway?” Weekes asked. He added, “They need a center. They need a left-handed center… Honestly, the way Nashville is now a contender, based on the expectations and the moves in the offseason, there is a fit there…”

“If I’m Sidney Crosby, and Sid knows I love him, Nashville would be in right in and amongst the top opportunities. Imagine him on that team with the personnel… if you start looking, where else is he going to go that’s going to potentially be a better fit…”

Weekes was really just throwing the idea of a Crosby trade out there. It’s well known that he has committed to the Penguins and he re-signed with the club this season to stay. But, news that the Penguins are open for business and willing to make trades has led to reporters wondering how Crosby might feel about everything now.

Hampus Lindholm Out Weeks For the Bruins

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed on Wednesday that defenseman Hampus Lindholm is going to be out for a while. Asking the media not to bother him every day with questions about the blueliner’s injury timeline, Montgomery said, “It’s going to be weeks. So, ‘weeks’ is plural. Don’t ask me next week, please.”

As far as what the Bruins will do to replace Lindholm, there isn’t any immediate talk of a trade on the horizon, but they did call up Jordan Osterle and the team will try to find solutions internally.

Viktor Arvidsson Out for Oilers vs. Predators

Forward Viktor Arvidsson won’t play in Thursday night’s game versus the Predators, reports Jason Gregor of Sports 1440. Instead of calling anyone up, the Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said he expects Arvidsson to play on the weekend, so this is more a minor issue and precautionary sitting than anything else.