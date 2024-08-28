Nick Robertson’s Dilemma: Stay With the Maple Leafs or Move On?

The past few seasons have been tough for young Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson. Despite his undeniable talent and scoring ability, he’s been in a frustrating cycle of limited playing time, frequent demotions, and injury setbacks. Putting yourself in his place, it’s no surprise that Robertson might feel undervalued by the organization.

For a player who had early success in junior, busted his rear to make the team, and then had success when he’s been healthy, there you are – caught in a yo-yo between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL). Yes, it’s disheartening. On top of that, Robertson has drawn a line in the sand. He’s tired of it and wants to move on to another organization.

That the Maple Leafs don’t get good value for him in a trade isn’t his concern. In Robertson’s mind, they never valued him anyway – a fact, from his perspective, that’s been demonstrated time after time. Now, Robertson stands at a crossroads in his career. He faces two choices: sign, stay, and fight for his place on a team he feels has undervalued him, or cut and run to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Robertson’s Carrying a Heavy Weight: Feeling Undervalued

It’s easy to understand why Robertson is frustrated. Last season, his first healthy one in several, he proved that he could contribute at the NHL level by scoring 14 goals in just 56 games while averaging only 11 minutes of ice time per game.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His scoring rate at even strength was also second only to Auston Matthews. He must be asking himself how many goals he could have scored with an extra five minutes per game. He made the most of his limited chances; doesn’t he deserve more? Still, despite his performance, there he was back in the AHL. He deserves better, and that had to feel like a setback.

This morning, I read the fans’ comments on Chris Johnston’s tweet that Robertson continues to want out of Toronto. It seems clear that most Maple Leafs fans don’t empathize with the young man’s situation. However, from my perspective of 77 years of life, I believe that most humans, hockey players or not, know the weight of feeling undervalued. It takes a toll on anyone’s confidence and motivation. Even more, as an NHL player, when you know you have the skills to succeed but aren’t allowed to show them, the natural fallback position is to question your place on the team.

That’s what Robertson did, and publicly. Last season, he expressed his displeasure with his situation. While it was more of a whisper than a demand, he clearly wanted consistent playing time. This offseason, he doubled down. He asked for a trade out of Toronto.

Robertson Does Have Reasons to Stay

With a new season approaching and Robertson still without a contract, he has a big decision to make. The team could play hardball and let him languish without a contract or playing time. But the only reason why they would do it is out of spite, and that would prove Robertson’s point.

There are opportunities elsewhere for Robertson. Still, there are reasons why he should consider staying in Toronto. The Maple Leafs are undergoing significant changes, including hiring a new head coach, Craig Berube. Berube will approach the team’s structure and player utilization differently. Second, Tyler Bertuzzi’s departure leaves a gaping hole in the left wing. That would give Robertson another chance to carve out a more significant role on the roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

By choosing to stay, Robertson could frame his decision as a strategic move to take advantage of these changes. He can show that he’s willing to adapt, overcome past frustrations, and seize new chances. If he plays well, he could shift the narrative from an undervalued player to one who fought through adversity and proved his worth. This would enhance his reputation and demonstrate his professionalism and strength.

Robertson Also Has Reasons to Cut and Run

On the other hand, Robertson might hold fast to his decision that a fresh start with a new team is his best way forward. Staying in Toronto could risk further setbacks, especially if he won’t get playing time. By leaving, Robertson could find a team willing to give him the opportunity he craves—a consistent role in the NHL where he can showcase his talents night in and night out. As a Southern California boy, the San Jose Sharks must look mighty good to him.

Leaving could also be framed as a decision of principle. It would show that he’s willing to make tough choices to reach his full potential. He might find the stability and support he needs to thrive in a new environment.

Robertson: Saving Face and Controlling the Narrative

Robertson’s situation is delicate. Even if he might be inclined to relent in his decision to leave, he fears appearing weak or capitulating to a powerful organization like the Maple Leafs that has previously treated him poorly. However, there are ways for Robertson to save face, should he choose to stay, and still maintain his dignity and professional standing.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Robertson decides to stay, he can frame his decision as a recognition of the positive changes within the organization under new leadership and coaching. By doing so, he can depict his choice as a strategic move that shows his commitment to his growth as a player and teammate. His choice in constructing the narrative would emphasize that he’s not backing down but rather seizing an opportunity to thrive in a renewed (and different) environment.

On the other hand, if Robertson chooses to leave, he can frame it as a necessary step in his career. By highlighting that he’s making the best decision for his long-term development, he can position himself as a player who knows his worth and isn’t afraid to make tough choices to reach his full potential.

Robertson’s Defining Career Moment

Either way, Robertson’s biggest job will be controlling the narrative around his decision. He needs to emerge from the situation by ensuring his choice is considered a professional move rather than an emotional reaction. By doing this, he can protect his reputation and set the stage for future success in Toronto or elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see Robertson’s chosen path as he faces this critical juncture. This decision is big for him; it will undoubtedly be a defining moment in his career.