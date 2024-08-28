NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Nick Robertson has told the Toronto Maple Leafs that he still wants out. Where does that leave things between the two sides? If Robertson is traded, could the Pittsburgh Penguins be a team that would look at acquiring him? Finally, is Filip Zadina signing a PTO with the Buffalo Sabres? It sounds like initial reports of him doing so are premature and there are multiple teams interested in potentially signing him to a deal.

Nick Robertson’s Future with the Maple Leafs Remains Uncertain Ahead of Training Camp

NHL insider Chris Johnston tells TSN’s OverDrive that the situation with Nick Robertson and the Toronto Maple Leafs is currently at a standstill. Robertson, a restricted free agent, still wants out of Toronto, but no resolution seems imminent. Leafs GM Brad Treliving has previously stated that the team needs Robertson, who could have a great opportunity this season due to his potential and the team’s lack of depth at left wing.

There is speculation about how the Leafs might proceed. They could invite Robertson to training camp with the message that a roster spot is his if he performs well. Alternatively, they might sign players to professional tryouts (PTOs) to hedge their bets. If Robertson doesn’t want to sign a contract and the team decides not to trade him, he could hold out, but this would cost him valuable time in training camp and potentially games, as well as financial compensation.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With limited options on the open market, the Leafs may consider bringing in veteran players on PTOs to evaluate their fit. Johnston notes:

“And so, you know, maybe there’s a path to rebuild things. But right now, you know, it doesn’t seem that, it’s not an obvious solution out there that I see. It appears maybe the game of chicken will go on a little bit longer.”

Are Penguins Among the Teams Looking at Robertson?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now discussed the possibility of the Penguins acquiring Robertson from the Maple Leafs. He described Robertson as talented but unproven, estimating his salary at around $2 million. Kingerski noted that Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, who previously managed the Leafs, is a fan of Robertson. However, he believes that if the Penguins were to submit an offer sheet for Robertson, the Leafs would likely match it, suggesting a trade would be a more viable option.

Even if the Penguins are interested in trading for Robertson, a trade would depend on whether Leafs GM Brad Treliving is willing to move him. For now, it remains uncertain if he is, even though Robertson has told the Leafs again he’d like to be moved.

Zadina Still Negotiating With Teams, Not Inked PTO With Sabres

Reports of Filip Zadina signing a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Buffalo Sabres are inaccurate. Earlier news from Pavel Barta of Deník Sport claimed Zadina would be joining Buffalo on a PTO, but this has been refuted by Zadina’s agent, Darren Ferris. Per Ferris, the report of him signing a PTO with the Sabres is a “total fabrication.”

Filip Zadina, San Jose Sharks (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The former Sharks winger reportedly has three teams interested and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes also reported that Zadina is considering multiple options.

Zadina, who turns 25 in November, mutually terminated his contract with Detroit last summer, then signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the San Jose Sharks. Although he posted a career-high 13 goals, his overall performance did not significantly improve and he was not qualified. He’s now a free agent looking for a contract.

