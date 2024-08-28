Maple Leafs Options to Add a Left Winger

In the latest written version of 32 Thoughts, by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman. He shared 32 thoughts on his collection of late off-season notes. At number 31, he talked about the Toronto Maple Leafs, although it was short and sweet, it sparked a ton of conversation amongst Maple Leafs fans. Friedman mentioned that he thinks the club is still searching for another left-winger, but didn’t name, names.

I think there are things percolating out there, including Toronto considering left-wing options.

In an article from Sportsnet’s Luke Fox: Maple Leafs weigh internal, external options at left wing. He talked about how the Tyler Bertuzzi departure, and the team not replacing him, could be the reason why their left side is still so bare.

Bertuzzi was never replaced. (His style cannot be.)

He would go on to list a few internal options such as, John Tavares, Alex Steeves, Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann as a few candidates who can eat up some of Bertuzzi’s minutes. He then goes into some external candidates that he feels could be good fits for the Maple Leafs. Which is what we will look at further, the best available external options the Maple Leafs can look at pursuing to fill the void on the left side.

James van Riemsdyk

I’ve mentioned this before, but a reunion between the Maple Leafs and James van Riemsdyk makes a ton of sense. He is still an unrestricted free agent (UFA), who is likely mulling over offers. There is a potential that Toronto is one of those teams, inquiring about him. Regardless, the fit is there on both sides. van Riemsdyk played six seasons with the Maple Leafs from 2012-2018, where he scored 154 goals, 140 assists for 254 points in 413 games.

On the ice, he could easily slide on the third line, which can deepen the left side. His line mates are still unknown at this time, however, if Max Domi starts the season on a line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander and Matthew Knies is put with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. van Riemsdyk could play alongside Fraser Minten and Bobby McMann or Easton Cowan.

The addition of van Riemsdyk would also fit well off the ice. Since he is familiar with the city and the organization and some of the key members of the core that he played with during his last season with the Maple Leafs.

Other Forward Options

Aside from van Riemsdyk, there are plenty of other options that the Maple Leafs could consider. First, Nick Robertson could be an option if GM Brad Treliving can help fix an unhappy situation with his young, talented forward. If not, there are a few other internal options, like the aforementioned Steeves and Alex Nylander who showed late last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, that he can put the puck in the net at the NHL level.

Alex Nylander, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is the possibility of other available names working for the Maple Leafs, like Max Pacioretty, who still has a lot of give at 35 years old. After a few injury-ridden seasons, the hope is that he can come back fully healthy. With that said, that may make the Maple Leafs hesitant to sign him, which is why a professional try out (PTO) would be a good option.

Overall, the Maple Leafs do have options both internally and externally. They will need to utilize training camp and hope they have a few stand out players on the left side. Furthermore, they need to bring in someone who can help produce in the secondary scoring department, like van Riemsdyk.