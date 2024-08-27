Nick Robertson News Likely Ignited Maple Leafs’ Left-Wing Rumor

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be exploring new left-wing options. On Sunday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman released a rare summer edition of his 32 Thoughts column. As part of the article, Friedman shared intriguing updates including an interesting tidbit about the Maple Leafs.

“There are developments brewing, including Toronto exploring left-wing options,” wrote the NHL insider. What he didn’t detail was specifically why they were looking. That may be clearer thanks to an update by another trusted NHL insider.

Is Nick Robertson Maintaining His Desire for a Trade?

Uncertainty surrounds Nick Robertson’s status with the team. Speaking on TSN’s ‘First Up’ with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, hockey insider Chris Johnston shed light on Robertson’s situation and the Leafs’ potential moves. There looks to be an open spot for Robertson to win at camp, but he might not be interested in trying.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Johnston explains:

“I think, obviously, at this stage of the summer, the Leafs are still working through what happens with Nick Robertson, but there’s a pretty clear path for him to be part of the mix at left wing, to potentially have a role that exceeds what he’s had in the past… But at this stage, Nick Robertson doesn’t seem inclined to sign in Toronto and is sticking to the idea that he’d like to play somewhere else. And so I think they have to kind of sort that out first or as part of this.”

Robertson is an RFA who has yet to sign a new extension. While I don’t have any inside information to suggest such a conversation has taken place, Robertson, who had previously expressed a desire to be traded may have hinted that he’s willing to not sign and ultimately sit until a trade is made.

If so, it would make sense that the Leafs have to consider alternative options for the left wing. What Johnston seems to make clear is that Robertson has told the Leafs his feelings toward being moved haven’t changed. He doesn’t like how they handled his development and he wants out.

Are the Maple Leafs Looking for a Winger Because a Trade Is Coming?

The situation reached a critical point last season when Robertson was sent down to the Marlies. This move frustrated Robertson, who later voiced his displeasure. If he’s continued to tell management that he’s not happy, the Leafs are likely actively assessing their options as they prepare for the upcoming season — options that don’t include him.

Friedman’s report that the Leafs are actively seeking a left-winger suggests they may be considering a replacement. If the team had hoped that a new coach and a potential roster spot might persuade Robertson to stay, but he remains uninterested, they might be realizing it’s time to move forward with Plan B. If Robertson really wants to push the matter, refuses to talk contract, and does not report to training camp, the Leafs will need someone to take his spot. Perhaps that’s a young AHL winger ready to take another step, or it’s a trade that would see Robertson wind up elsewhere.

As the start of training camp approaches, the Leafs’ management faces the challenge of resolving Robertson’s situation while preparing for the new season. How this shapes out will be fascinating. There’s a healthy chunk of Maple Leafs fans suggesting the organization can’t and shouldn’t cave to Robertson’s demands. Others are suggesting the team just move on.

If the Maple Leafs are searching for a left-winger via trade or free agency, they may be hatching a plan for the latter.