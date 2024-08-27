NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more on the Edmonton Oilers’ search for blue-line replacements, with one insider suggesting the Oilers could be looking for a trade that would “shake things up.” Meanwhile, is Jeremy Swayman asking for as much as $10 million per season from the Boston Bruins? Finally, is there a change of heart happening in Winnipeg, where the Jets and Nikolaj Ehlers work out an extension instead of a trade?

Oilers Exploring Major Defensive Changes, Possibly Eyeing DeAngelo

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly considering significant defensive upgrades beyond the typical PTOs and inexpensive free-agent signings. According to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, the team is exploring multiple trade scenarios. On Oilers Now, Seravalli revealed that the Oilers are examining as many as seven options and that “there are other things that Edmonton is looking at, including a potential trade that could shake things up.”

Tony DeAngelo, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Philip Broberg’s departure and a need to find a solid partner for Darnell Nurse, plenty of scenarios are being tossed around. Ty Emberson and Brett Kulak are potential solutions, but they may not be able to handle top-four minutes. While the team may still consider free-agent options like Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, or Kevin Shattenkirk, they are also fairly one-dimensional and their productivity has dipped. In that respect, it makes it intriguing that Seravalli offered up Tony DeAngelo as a notable candidate for Edmonton.

He too is one-dimensional as an offensive guy, and he comes with some personal baggage. But, despite a challenging 2023-24 season, DeAngelo’s past offensive production and power-play skills could make him a valuable addition if he can be signed for close to the league minimum.

Jeremy Swayman Seeks $10 Million AAV in Bruins Contract Talks?

According to Matt Barry of Inside the Rink, Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman is asking for an average annual value (AAV) of $10 million in his ongoing contract negotiations with the team. Swayman, 25, a restricted free agent, chose not to pursue arbitration this summer, opting instead to negotiate directly with Bruins management. The Bruins are reportedly struggling to get this deal done, even though management is saying they are confident an agreement will be reached.

Currently on a one-year, $3.75 million deal, Swayman has been a top performer, ranking among the top five in save percentage over the past two seasons. But, the Bruins have about $8.6 million in available cap space to sign Swayman.

Colby Cohen reports, “The Swayman reports are incorrect. The sides are taking their time to arrive at a deal but people freaking out because they think he asked for 10M should rest easy…. because that’s not the ask.”

Nikolaj Ehlers’ Future with the Jets Remains Uncertain

Nikolaj Ehlers’ future with the Winnipeg Jets has been quiet recently. It was reported in May that the Jets were considering trading the winger, who is entering the final year of his contract. It was also speculated that Ehlers was not interested in contract extension talks and planned to test free agency next summer unless traded.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, with Scott Arniel now leading the coaching staff, there may be a renewed interest on both sides for an extension. Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press highlights that both Arniel and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff have praised Ehlers this summer. He writes:

A hot start by Ehlers and the hockey club could cause everyone to re-evaluate matters. But eventually everyone will reach a crossroads. Would the Jets truly risk having a prized asset walk for nothing in free agency next July 1 if Ehlers makes it clear he’s not going to ink a new deal between now and then? That’s a risky proposition, for sure. source: ‘Perfetti’s contract status, Ehlers’ future are hot topics in Jetsville’ – Winnipeg Free Press – Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe – 08-25/2024

He adds that the Jets could still work towards an extension before the season starts, similar to the resolutions of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele last year.

