Projected Lineups for the Islanders at Kraken – 11/16/24

The New York Islanders take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KRAKEN (8-8-1)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield

Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

Romanov, a defenseman who has missed the past six games and nine of the past 10, was a full participant during practice Friday but is not yet ready to return.

Pageau missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but will play.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Daniel Sprong

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)

Status report:

Eberle will miss at least two games after the forward left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Sprong will play after being reacquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 8.

The Kraken likely will make a roster move before game time, coach Dan Bylsma said.

