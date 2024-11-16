Projected Lineups for the Islanders at Kraken – 11/16/24

The New York Islanders take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (7-6-4) at KRAKEN (8-8-1)
4 p.m. ET; KHN, MSGSN, KONG, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
- Romanov, a defenseman who has missed the past six games and nine of the past 10, was a full participant during practice Friday but is not yet ready to return.
- Pageau missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but will play.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Daniel Sprong
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (lower body)
Status report:
- Eberle will miss at least two games after the forward left during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
- Sprong will play after being reacquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 8.
- The Kraken likely will make a roster move before game time, coach Dan Bylsma said.
