Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Bruins – 11/16/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (7-9-1) at BRUINS (8-8-2)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, NESN, SN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Zack Bolduc, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)

Status report

Schueneman, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, and defenseman Leo Loof was assigned to Springfield.

Schueneman could enter the lineup for Pierre Olivier-Joseph, who is questionable after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke

John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

There’s a chance Johnson, a forward, will return after being scratched for a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Latest for THW: