Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Bruins – 11/16/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (7-9-1) at BRUINS (8-8-2)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, NESN, SN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Zack Bolduc, Corey Schueneman

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)

Status report

  • Schueneman, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, and defenseman Leo Loof was assigned to Springfield.
  • Schueneman could enter the lineup for Pierre Olivier-Joseph, who is questionable after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke
John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Tyler Johnson

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • There’s a chance Johnson, a forward, will return after being scratched for a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

