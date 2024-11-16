Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Bruins – 11/16/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (7-9-1) at BRUINS (8-8-2)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, NESN, SN
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Zack Bolduc, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)
Status report
- Schueneman, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, and defenseman Leo Loof was assigned to Springfield.
- Schueneman could enter the lineup for Pierre Olivier-Joseph, who is questionable after leaving during the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sabres – 11/14/24
- 6 Concerning Blues Stats From Start of 2024-25
- NHL Rumors: Wild, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke
John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle — Parker Wotherspoon
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Tyler Johnson
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- There’s a chance Johnson, a forward, will return after being scratched for a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Checking in on Former Boston Bruins on New Teams
- Boston Bruins Forgotten Ones: Frank Vatrano
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Stars – 11/14/24