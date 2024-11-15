Boston Bruins’ Forgotten Ones Frank Vatrano

Most hockey players grow up following either one team or a series of teams. Eventually one of them becomes their favorite, and by a certain age, they grow aspirations of playing for that team, or at the very least on that team’s home ice at some point in their careers.

For Frank Vatrano, both would eventually become a dream, and eventually come true. Growing up in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a quiet little town outside Springfield, Vatrano was a huge Bruins fan growing up and dreamed of someday playing for Boston. Little did he know that his dream wasn’t actually as far-fetched as he thought.

At the age of 12, Vatrano played in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament and later for Cathedral High School, but transferred to Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, so that could play in the United States National Team Development Program.

By the time graduation rolled around, Vatrano opted for the NCAA hockey route. In his sophomore year, he committed to play for Boston College. He would be a 30-plus minute train ride from the TD Garden and he could only hope the Bruins would come see him play, but this was just the beginning.

The Beginning of Vatrano’s College Career Was Controversial

After initially committing to play for the Eagles, and settling in with the team, his coach called him off the ice to confront him about his standardized test scores before college. Eventually, Vatrano was forced to admit that he had cheated on his ACTs, deeming him ineligible to play at, or even attend, BC.

Frank Vatrano (The Hockey Writers)

Following his freshman year, Vatrano had two options: he could play in junior hockey or transfer schools and go through the admissions process again and transfer to the University of Massachusetts (UMass) in Amherst, a school that was just 45 minutes from his hometown. Vatrano chose the latter.

After being forced to redshirt his freshman year, he could not play college hockey due to academic suspension. He practiced with UMass for the first two seasons he was in Amherst, but could not travel with the team or play in any games. He did, however, continue to play for the Boston Jr. Bruins, recording 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 19 games.

After sitting out almost his entire sophomore season, Vatrano played just one game with the Minutemen. The next year, however, after four years, he finally got a chance to play at a consistent rate. Vatrano played in 38 games for UMass, scoring 18 goals and racking up 10 assists before signing a three-year entry level contract with the team he grew up watching despite never being drafted by them or any other team.

Following signing his contract, Vatrano reported to the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins to begin his career on an amateur tryout contract. He finished the season with Providence playing in five games and scoring one goal.

Vatrano Came Out Flying in Providence the Following Season

In the following season, Vatrano hit the ground running when he scored 10 goals in as many games and earned himself Rookie of the Month honors. On Nov. 6, he got the call he’d waited his whole life for: one from the Bruins saying he would be joining the team for a tilt with the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

While Vatrano couldn’t find the back of the net in Montreal, he recorded a hat-trick in a road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins one month and 12 days later. After a bit of a slump, he was sent back down to Providence. Vatrano finished the season playing in 39 NHL games, with eight goals and three assists. With Providence, however, he played in 36 games where he scored 36 goals and assisted on 19 more.

Betwen 2016-17 and 2017-18, he ended up playing in a combined 69 NHL games, scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists to his line.

Following the 2017-18 season, Boston decided they had seen enough and traded Vatrano to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Vatrano’s Time With the Panthers and Rangers

For the next five seasons, Vatrano played for the Panthers. Following a slow first season in Florida, Vatrano played in the second-most regular season games in his career with 81. He also scored the second-most goals of his career with 24. It appeared the change scenery had done Vatrano some good and brought his production back.

Frank Vatrano, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

During his time in Florida, Vatrano’s numbers never dipped into single digits with the exception of the first season in Sunrise where he only played in 16 games and scored five goals and added three assists. In the following four seasons, Vatrano played in a combined 255 regular season games (along with eight postseason games) and scored 68 goals while adding 50 assists.

Towards the end of the 2021-22 season, the Panthers had seen what they needed to and decided it was to move on as well, trading Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round pick.

His stay with the Rangers only lasted the rest of the season, however. He played the remaining 22 regular season games and 20 in the playoffs, racking up up 26 points on 13 goals and 13 assists.

Following his time with the Rangers, Vatrano signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks worth $10.95 million.

Vatrano Has Excelled Since Arriving in Anaheim

Since he arrived in southern California, Vatrano has absolutely thrived. In the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, he has played in 81 and 82 games, respectively, the latter being a career-high. Last season, he was even named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto – his first All-Star nomination in the AHL or NHL.

In his All-Star season, on top of playing in 82 games, he scored a career-high 37 goals and collected a career-high 23 assists. Vatrano has played in 14 games, scoring two goals and collecting four assists, to this point in the 2024-25 season.

Vatrano is in his last year of his contract with the Ducks, and if he wants to continue to play in Orange County, he’ll have to pick up his play to make sure it’s reminiscent of his previous two seasons.

Vatrano Lived His Dream & Some Forget That

Vatrano got to live his dream of playing for the team he grew up watching always dreamed of playing for. While there are a few players who have gotten to achieve this, what’s unique about Vatrano’s story is that he not only had aspirations to play for Boston, but he also grew up in the same state.

Vatrano is only 30 years old and is in the final year of his contract with Anaheim. Perhaps he will wind up back with the Bruins before his career is over.